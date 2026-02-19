Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Lake Como Portfolio Prints by Louw, Maguire, Maynet, Blair and Okazaki

SCOOP: Lake Como Comic Art Festival portfolio prints by Warren Louw, Kevin Maguire, Felix Maynet, Michael Blair and Miki Okazaki

Article Summary Lake Como Comic Art Festival returns in 2026 at Villa Erba with top-tier comic artists as guests

Exclusive portfolio prints from artists like Warren Louw, Kevin Maguire, Felix Maynet, and more unveiled

VIP Ticket Package includes a Liam Sharp Conan print portfolio with hand-drawn remarque and signature

Attendance is capped at 1,000, creating a premium, intimate art-buying and collector’s experience

The Lake Como Comic Art Festival returns in 2026, bringing along guests Alan Davis, Alex Maleev, Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Andy Belanger, Brian Bolland, Carmen Carnero, Dani, David Mack, Dustin Nguyen, Enrique Breccia, Enrico Marini, Esad Ribic, Frank Cho, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Gary Frank, J Scott Campbell, Joe Chiodo, Jordi Bernet, Joshua Cassara, Juanjo Guarnido, Liam Sharp, Mahmud Asrar, Monte Michael Moore, Olivier Vatine, Patrick McDonnell, Pepe Larraz, Riccardo Federici, Rick Leonardi, Sanjulian, Sara Pichelli, Scott Hampton, Stanley Artgerm Lau, Sylvain Repos, Tanya Lehoux and Terry Dodson. The three-day event begins Friday, April 24th, with an opening reception overlooking the lake and gardens of the Villa Erba in Cernobbio, Lake Como, Italy, and will run for two full days, Saturday, April 25th and Sunday, April 26th.

Bleeding Cool has talked about (and once visited) the Lake Como Comic Art Festival, held in Italy every year on the lake, designed to be a high-cost entry ticket for art buyers, with premium comic book artist talent rather than writers and a capped attendance of just one thousand people, which allows much more one-on-one. And those who get the two-day, all-access or VIP tickets get the Lake Como Comic Art Festival portfolio featuring prints from a number of the guests and a collectable in its own right. And here is an exclusive look at the prints from Warren Louw, Kevin Maguire, Felix Maynet, Michael Blair and Miki Okazaki.

This year's all-new VIP Ticket Package for 2026 also features a one-of-a-kind exclusive art print portfolio by Liam Sharp, spotlighting Conan the Barbarian. Each print portfolio includes an original hand-drawn remarque and signature from Liam.

It was at Lake Como in 2022 that I learned that Marvel had dropped the Conan license and that it was being picked up by someone a little local, and even suggested that then-attendee Liam Sharp might be a good fit. A year later in 2023, it wasn't happening. And then in 2024 it was again.

"Ever since my earliest days I have longed to draw this character," Sharp says about Conan. "He made me feel stronger at a time when I needed it. He gifted me a courage I never felt I had. He challenged me to in turn challenge the greatest obstacles of my own life." Sharp continued, "Drawing this set of prints, mostly taken from classic scenes, has been a career-long dream of mine. I think it was worth the wait!"

The Lake Como Comic Art Festival offers multiple ticketing levels: an All-Access Pass, a 2 Day Pass, a Single Day Pass, and the all-new VIP Ticket Package for Lake Como 2026.

