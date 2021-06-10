Larry Hama Returns to Wolverine Run for X-Men Legends in September

Legendary comic book creator Larry Hama will return to his classic Wolverine run with a new story in September's X-Men Legends #7, Marvel revealed in a press release on their website. Billy Tan joins Hama to provide art for the story, which sees Wolverine and Jubilee team up and travel to Japan o find missing mutants and battle with Lady Deathstrike and The Hand.

Though he's best known as the creative force behind decades of GI Joe: A Real American Hero, Hama wrote the Wolverine ongoing from 1990 until 1997, creating one of the most beloved Wolverine runs of all time. Hama returned to the character for the 2019 Wolverine: Exit Wounds one-shot. In 2020, Hama returned to the characters of Albert and Elsie Dee, who he co-created with Marc Silverstri in the early days of his original run, for iWolverine 2020, part of the Iron Man 2020 event.

From the Marvel press release, here's the details on Hama's return in X-Men Legends #7: