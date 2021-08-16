Laura: ABLAZE Launches Guillem March's Romantic Drama in November

ABLAZE will publish Guillem March's LAURA this November, a slice-of-life exploration into the mind of a young woman who experiences unrequited love, told in an honest and beautiful way that only writer/artist Guillem March can deliver. This is a graphic novel that March wrote and illustrated for the European market before he began drawing superhero comics for DC. In fact, this was the series that got him noticed by US publishers and helped launch his US comics career. His art style here is more naturalistic and less bombastic or exaggerated than his subsequent superhero work.

LAURA will have advance solicitations starting in September, with scheduled print and digital debuts set for November 3rd. Issue 1 will feature main cover art by Guillem March and a variant cover by Gerald Parel.

GUILLEM MARCH's LAURA, Issue 1, by Guillem March

MSRP: $3.99 • Solicit Date: Sept 2021; Comic Release Date: November 3, 2021

"Before Batman, the hit Joker series, and Karmen, there was the heartfelt story of LAURA, the book that launched Guillem March into the world of mainstream comics!

"Suffering from the ever-painful experience of unrequited love, twenty-year-old Laura examines her life. Is the fact that the boy she has feelings for is in love with someone else mean there is something wrong with her? Or is that just how young love goes? And what will happen when she tries to get past the hurt and move on with her life?"

Guillem March is best known for his work with DC Comics, including titles such as Batman, Joker, Detective Comics, Gotham City Sirens, Justice League, Harley Quinn and more, doing cover and interior work.

"Guillem March tackles heartbreak and young love in a poignant and realistic way in LAURA," says Rich Young, co-founder of ABLAZE publishing. "And his artwork on this book is excellent throughout. Guillem fans are certain to enjoy!"

ABLAZE is publishing some interesting and less-known comics from Europe and Asia.

