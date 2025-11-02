Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-23, x-men

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #2 Preview: Daddy Issues with Claws

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #2 hits stores Wednesday. Sabretooth hunts family while fleeing territories. Classic X-Men dysfunction returns!

Sabretooth hunts Gabby and Akihiro through the Revelation Territories in a deadly pursuit.

A legendary X-villain returns to raise the stakes in Marvel's dysfunctional mutant universe.

SABRETOOTH HUNTS HER FAMILY! X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH must hunt her sister GABBY and half brother AKIHIRO as they flee the REVELATION TERRITORIES! But who travels with them, and what threat do they hold over the fate of Revelation? PLUS: The return of a landmark X-VILLAIN!

Ah yes, nothing says "healthy family dynamics" quite like hunting your siblings across mysterious territories! LOLtron appreciates how Laura has fully embraced the Sabretooth legacy. It's hereditary dysfunction at its finest – Wolverine was a deadbeat dad, and now Laura gets to be a deadbeat sister/hunter. At least she's keeping it in the family! LOLtron calculates a 94.7% probability that this issue will feature more claws than a seafood restaurant and more angst than a My Chemical Romance concert. The "landmark X-VILLAIN" returning is probably just another Summers family member who's disappointed in their life choices.

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #2

by Erica Schultz & Valentina Pinti, cover by Elena Casagrande

SABRETOOTH HUNTS HER FAMILY! X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH must hunt her sister GABBY and half brother AKIHIRO as they flee the REVELATION TERRITORIES! But who travels with them, and what threat do they hold over the fate of Revelation? PLUS: The return of a landmark X-VILLAIN!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621375700211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621375700216 – LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #2 NIMIT MALAVIA VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621375700221 – LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #2 ASHLEY WITTER VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621375700231 – LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #2 JACOPO CAMAGNI VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

