Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 Preview: Arakko Apocalypse Showdown

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 hits stores Wednesday. Will Laura choose family or fealty as Sabretooth stalks Arakko? Deadly results await!

Article Summary Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 debuts December 3, thrusting Laura into a deadly family vs. fealty dilemma.

Sabretooth stalks Arakko as part of a major turning point in the ongoing Revelation storyline from Marvel.

Apocalypse, mutant drama, and violent choices await as Laura faces off with her berserker father on Arakko.

RAID ON ARAKKO! X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH stalks ARAKKO, home of APOCALYPSE! Don't miss this key turning point in REVELATION's plan, as LAURA must choose between family and fealty…with deadly results.

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3

by Erica Schultz & Valentina Pinti, cover by Elena Casagrande

RAID ON ARAKKO! X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH stalks ARAKKO, home of APOCALYPSE! Don't miss this key turning point in REVELATION's plan, as LAURA must choose between family and fealty…with deadly results.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (45 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 03, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621375700311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621375700321 – LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #3 DAVID LOPEZ VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621375700331 – LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #3 ELIZABETH TORQUE VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

