Laura Kinney: Wolverine #10 Preview: Healing Factor Fail

In Laura Kinney: Wolverine #10, Gabby's healing factor can't fix everything. Time for big sister Laura to play doctor in the Paris catacombs!

DEATH STALKS THE KINNEY SISTERS! GABBY KINNEY has a sickness even her healing factor can't cope with. WOLVERINE searches the catacombs of Paris for the cure, but will XARUS seal Gabby's fate? Guest-starring: CLEA STRANGE!

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #10

by Erica Schultz & Giada Belviso, cover by Elena Casagrande

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 03, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621032901011

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621032901016 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #10 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032901017 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #10 FRANY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032901021 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #10 FORESHADOW LOGO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621032901031 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #10 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

