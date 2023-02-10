Layers: A Memoir by Pénélope Bagieu, a YA Graphic Memoir Eisner winner Pénélope Bagieu is creating a YA graphic memoir that collects stories from the author’s childhood and teen years as Layers: A Memoir.

Layers: A Memoir by Pénélope Bagieu, a YA graphic memoir that collects stories from the author's childhood and teen years that paint a portrait of the adult she would become, and sees Pénélope Bagieu create her first autobiographical work. Originally translated as Overlays, Robyn Chapman will also edit, and Montana Kane will translate from the French as Mark Siegel at First Second has acquired Overlays for publication in English in September 2023. But we have a preview from the German., "Schichten" published by Reprodukt.

"Pénélope Bagieu never thought she'd publish a graphic memoir. But when she dust off her old diaries (no, really—this book is based on her actual diaries), she found cringe-worth, hilarious, and heartbreaking stories begging to be drawn. In Overlays, Bagieu reflects on her childhood and teen years with her characteristic wit and unflinching honesty. The result is fifteen short stories about friendship, love, grief, and those awkward first steps toward adulthood."

Bagieu's agent Gallimard Jeunesse through Sylvain Coissard Agency sold world English rights.

Bagieu is best known for webcomics My Quite Fascinating Life and Les Culottées, the latter of which was released as Brazen: Rebel Ladies Who Rocked the World, winning her the 2019 Eisner Award for Best U.S. Edition of International Material. She also created the graphic novel adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches, Exquisite Corpse, and California Dreamin'.

First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.