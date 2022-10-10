Lazarus Pits To Get An Origin In Batman Vs Robin #2 (Spoilers)

The Lazarus Pit first appeared in Batman #243 in 1972, created by Dennis O'Neil, Neal Adams, and Dick Giordano. It was discovered by Ra's al Ghul hundreds of years ago, when he was trying to cure a dying prince. Appearing as a mystical pool, it could could heal illness, extend life, and revive the dead. and that included Ra's Al Ghul, who became immortalthrough use of the Pit – or Pits, as more of them emerged. and Ra's Al Ghul has been in the man in control of them all.

Used by everyone from barely Quinn to Jason Todd to Batman himself over the years, the Lazarus Pits are meant to take their toll on the person using them, in a psychological fashion, including bouts of insanity. But as to where the Pits actually came from, for some reason, in the fifty years since their creation, that hasn't been touched upon. Until now.Or at least,until tomorrow, in Batman Vs Robin #2, which is giving a tour around the DC Magical Universe ahead of next year's Lazarus Planet event from DC Comics.

"Refined from a Chinese elixir of resurrection and immortality millennia ago, from the blood and tears of a grieving father"… and that's canon now. As long as you believe Mother Soul, the mother of Ta'a Al Ghul.

BATMAN VS ROBIN #2 (OF 5) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

HOUSE OF SECRETS…HOUSE OF DEATH. In the wake of Damian Wayne's devastating attack on the Batcave, Bruce and Alfred are on the run and running out of time! Magic users across the planet are experiencing dangerous and deadly power flares, and Batman must solve this mystery before his friends and allies are turned to ash. To crack this case, the Dark Knight is going to need the help of one of the greatest masters of the magic arts on the planet…Zatanna! What awaits our ragtag group of heroes in the House of Secrets? Can Damian break free of Nezha's possession spell before he murders his own father? All this and more in the explosive second chapter of Batman vs. Robin! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/11/2022