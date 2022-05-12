See Legion's Newly Created World, Altar, In Legion Of X #1 Preview

Courtesy of ComiXology, here's an advance look at Legion Of X #1, published by Marvel in a couple of weeks, the 25th of May, from Si Spurrier and Jan Bazaldua, that looks at the third world of the New Mutant Empire, not Earth or Arakko, but The Alter. As Bleeding Cool told you a few weeks ago "The Altar is a mutant-only pocket dimension." Although was that an exaggeration? We will let Legion explain it…

As we also pointed out back then... "Talking of precogs, Blindfold has only just been resurrected thanks to Moira Mactaggert's former ban on resurrecting precogs. Though Psylocke seemed to get a pass. When Psylocke was first introduced she was as a precog, something now forgotten about. But not by one of the many Captain Britains." I#m sure you all read the new Knights Of X #1 as well…

SI SPURRIER AND JAN BAZALDUA BRING PEACE, LOVE AND JUSTICE TO KRAKOA!

Krakoa has its laws – but does it have justice? To remain a mutant sanctuary, Krakoa must safeguard itself against those who would damage its peace or traumatize its people. The lost must be found, and the wicked must face redemption – or retribution.

It's up to the ever-soulful swashbuckler NIGHTCRAWLER to keep the spark alive and LEGION to host his unique team in the psychedelic mindspace called THE ALTAR. With PIXIE on point, JUGGERNAUT as a one-man riot squad and a host of X-favorites on the beat, the LEGION OF X will do anything to protect mutants' right to pursue happiness and hope.

Kicking off with a hunt for a missing Arakkii god and a skinjacker possessing innocent mutants, read this issue and come meet WEAPONLESS ZSEN, ORA SERRATA…and a villain worth praying for. The DESTINY OF X bares it heart and soul right here!

GOD FOR SALE!

LEGION is offered an unholy deal by MOTHER RIGHTEOUS, wheeler-dealer of the astral plane. But is the price worth the prize for a young man stuck in his father's shadow?

Meanwhile, the Skinjacker grows bold. Not content with stealing identities of other mutants, he turns his powers on the Legion of X…

And while newly arrived Arakki badass WEAPONLESS ZSEN has a beastly clash with a dangerous X-Man, her chaperone NIGHTCRAWLER is otherwise engaged – giving a massage…?

TO BE MAD IS TO BE DIVINE!

An Arakkii fugitive god is lurking somewhere in the shadows of Krakoa, and Weaponless Zsen must track them down or face destruction at the hands of the terrifying Ora Serrata. After hitting a number of dead ends, Zsen and Nightcrawler turn to the astral plane for answers. Meanwhile, Pixie lures the Skinjacker out of hiding with the help of Juggernaut and…Dr. Strange?!

A PACT WITH A GOD IS A BARGAIN WITH ONE'S SOUL!

The Skinjacker is once again out on the loose, body-jumping at an astounding pace and bringing the inhabitants of Krakoa to their breaking point. As the pressure to hunt down Switch and the Arakkii fugitive god reaches an all-time high, Nightcrawler and Zsen make discoveries about the case and themselves that could change the course of the investigation in unforeseeable ways.

