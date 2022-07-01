Legion of X #3 Preview: A Strange Visitor

Doctor Strange visits Krakoa in this preview of Legion of X #3, proving it isn't just mutants for whom death is totally meaningless! Check out the preview below.

Legion of X #3

by Si Spurrier & Jan Bazaldua, cover by Dike Ruan

TO BE MAD IS TO BE DIVINE! An Arakkii fugitive god is lurking somewhere in the shadows of Krakoa, and Weaponless Zsen must track them down or face destruction at the hands of the terrifying Ora Serrata. After hitting a number of dead ends, Zsen and Nightcrawler turn to the astral plane for answers. Meanwhile, Pixie lures the Skinjacker out of hiding with the help of Juggernaut and…Dr. Strange?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620254600311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620254600321 – LEGION OF X 3 DAUTERMAN HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620254600331 – LEGION OF X 3 DAVILA VARIANT – $3.99 US

