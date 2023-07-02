Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: bryan hitch, dc comics, lex luthor, mark waid, superman

Lex Desigs His Own Grave In Superman: The Last Days Of Lex Luthor?

For Superman: The Last Days Of Luthor from Mark Waid and Bryan Hitch, Lex Luthor has take the opportunity to design his own grave.

When Lex Luthor has his War Suit on, it usually has a hexagonal logo like this. Possibly with three letter Ls arranges around it, depending upon how you choose to view the symbol.

But there are variants to the look over the years, a different logo, a Superman shield logo or, more recently, no logo at all.

But for the upcoming Superman: The Last Days Of Luthor from Mark Waid and Bryan Hitch, the logo returns – presumably with the war suit – but appears to be engraved on a headstone… last days indeed. Lex Luthor is dying, of course he'd take the opportunity to design his own grave.

Here's a preview of that first issue, with Superman using his X-Ray vision to, it seems, confirm Lex Luthor's diagnosis.

SUPERMAN THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #1 (OF 3) CVR A BRYAN HITCH

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

Mark Waid and Bryan Hitch reunite to tell a tale centered on their favorite superhero. Superman learns Lex Luthor is dying, and he wants the Man of Steel to help him find the cure for whatever is causing his rapid decline. While the world wants to say good riddance to Luthor, Superman will go to the ends of the universe, through different dimensions, and across time to save his foe. But just why does he want to save the person who's spent his life trying to destroy him? And will he even be able to find the solution? Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 7/25/2023

SUPERMAN THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #2 (OF 3) CVR A BRYAN HITCH

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

Superman continues his mission to find a cure for what's killing Lex Luthor. When the present has no answers, maybe the future will! But will the Legion of Super-Heroes help Clark find a cure for a man like Luthor? Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 9/26/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!