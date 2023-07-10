Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: bryan hitch, dc comics, lex luthor

Lex Luthor Shows You What All Comic Book Previews Should Look Like

Superman: The Last Days Of Lex Luthor, the new comic book series by Mark Waid and Bryan Hitch, gets a decent ad for a change.

Lex Luthor time! So, a few folks know that I used to work as an advertising copywriter. I've still got a Mobius and Gold Pencil knocking around the place. It's also been my thesis that comic books are advertised very badly. It's all feature led rather than benefit-led, offering free samples which devalue the final product, and it could be done so much better. Robert Kirkman used to make it work well for Walking Dead, Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie had a fine line for Phonogram and The Wicked + The Divine every now and then, but generally it's pretty poor all round. You basically get a) the cover, often unrepresentative, with a tagline or b) the first six pages of the comic. Abd very little that could work as an advert, a preview and actually interest or entice an unfamiliar audience.

This week DC Comics will be running an ad for Superman: The Last Days Of Lex Luthor, the new comic book series by Mark Waid and Bryan Hitch which does the bare minimum in advertising the comic book, which is leagues ahead of most attempts. It previews the comic perfectly, sets up the themes, appeals to a potential audience of the comic, shows off the art and does a half-decent job at actually making you want to read the damn thing. This could be the only official image released ahead of publication and it would do a better job than 99% of the mainstream comic book advertising out there.

The DC Nation spotlight for Hawkgirl #1 isn't bad either, showing off designs for the book, as it comes with the proviso that DC Comics hasn't bothered to publish a Hawkgirl comic book for sixteen years… there is value in frank honesty.

SUPERMAN THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #1 (OF 3)

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

Mark Waid and Bryan Hitch reunite to tell a tale centered on their favorite superhero. Superman learns Lex Luthor is dying, and he wants the Man of Steel to help him find the cure for whatever is causing his rapid decline. While the world wants to say good riddance to Luthor, Superman will go to the ends of the universe, through different dimensions, and across time to save his foe. But just why does he want to save the person who's spent his life trying to destroy him? And will he even be able to find the solution? Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 7/25/2023 SUPERMAN THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #2 (OF 3)

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

Superman continues his mission to find a cure for what's killing Lex Luthor. When the present has no answers, maybe the future will! But will the Legion of Super-Heroes help Clark find a cure for a man like Luthor? Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 9/26/2023 HAWKGIRL #1 (OF 6)

(W) Jadzia Axelrod (A/CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

SOARING TO NEW HEIGHTS AND BATTLING NEW FOES! Kendra Saunders, the winged warrior better known as Hawkgirl, has been one of the DCU's greatest heroes for a long time, serving as a member of both the Justice League and the Justice Society. But with the Justice League disbanded, Kendra decides she needs a fresh start and heads to Metropolis to begin a new life. That life is quickly interrupted by a mysterious villain with a powerful connection to the Nth metal that makes up Hawkgirl's wings and weapons. A brand-new adventure with sky-high action, adventure, and intrigue begins here by Jadzia Axelrod (Galaxy: The Prettiest Star) and Amancay Nahuelpan (Wonder Woman, Detective Comics, The Flash). Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/18/2023 HAWKGIRL #2 (OF 6) CVR A AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

(W) Jadzia Axelrod (A/CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

GUEST-STARRING GALAXY, FROM THE HIT YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL! Hawkgirl's made a new enemy, but also a new friend. Is Metropolis's A-Town neighborhood big enough for the both of them? And will Galaxy discover the connection between Hawkgirl's Nth metal wings and Vulpecula's plans before it's too late? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/15/2023 HAWKGIRL #3 (OF 6) CVR A AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

(W) Jadzia Axelrod (A/CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

IT'S HAWKS VERSUS OWLS AS KENDRA SOARS TO GOTHAM! Batman may have discovered a clue about Hawkgirl's new foe, and she's brought Galaxy and Argus as backup. Hawkgirl will need all the help she can get as she tangles with the Croc Bloc street gang moments after arriving, only to rise to the skies and face the Court of Owls and a small army of Talons! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/19/2023

