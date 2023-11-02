Posted in: Comics | Tagged: alex nino, Bomb Scares, Hunt Emerson, liam sharp

Liam Sharp & Hunt Emerson Lead Bomb Scares With Under Two Days to Go

Bomb Scares # from Time Bomb Comics on Zoop features comic book creators such as Liam Sharp, Alex Nino, Hunt Emerson and more.

In the last two days, Bleeding Cool has helped push two Kickstarters over the top that, by the creators involved, you might not have thought would have needed. But a lot gets lost these days. So here's a third, the first crowdfunder from Time Bomb Comics to use Zoop. And features comic book creators such as Liam Sharp, Alex Nino, Hunt Emerson and more, with free UK shipping and only $8 for North America. Maybe calling the graphic anthology Bomb Scares may have seen it shadowbanned somewhat. A $2500 goal, they are just shy of it with 90 supporters and forty hours to go…

Inspired by the notorious EC horror comics of the fifties and the Warren horror mags of the seventies, Bomb Scares was originally a horror anthology released through Kickstarter as a series of black and white 100-page volumes, and edited by Paul H Birch. With the third volume appearing back in October 2021, two years later Bomb Scares is going in a different direction.A new relaunched Bomb Scares #1 will include both color and black and white strips with content intended to "scare, intrigue, bemuse and repulse – and throw in a dash of unexpected pitch-black humour too!" It features the following strips:

Amongst The Trees by Liam Sharp. Existentialism, alienation and indifference are all pondered in a tense and chilling vignette crafted by one of today's leading comic book creators, as well as the cover.

Frankenstein by Hunt Emerson. Mary Shelly's Gothic horror classic is given an outrageously rust-proof but side-splittingly amusing new jolt-of-life by one of the world's leading cartoonists!

Dead Ahead by Mel Smith, Clark Castillo, Birch & Alex Nino. Sailing in on the high seas, is this stark thriller of epic survival against the carnivorous desires of the undead; now risen and roaming the earth, as illustrated by a true living legend of the comics medium.

Corinna by Stefan Jackson & Trevor Von Eeden. Dressed to kill, the witch queen of New Orleans wreak havoc in this, her enticingly intriguing debut, brimming over as it is in a macabre mystery of magical mayhem.

A Modern Day Love Story by Clark Castillo & Denise Vermesse. Arachnophobia tugs at the heart-strings in this spine-tingling tale of the unexpected.

Home Front by John Erasmus. There's nothing to be trifled at when a dinner party hosted by a serial killer goes horribly wrong in this hilarious soap-opera send-up of a saga.

I Married A Creature From Outer-Space by Paul H Birch & Mats Engesten. Counselling over marital strife brings with it dire consequences from which there will be no turning back.

Kennedy by El Indio (Brad Tuttle). Why psychotic alternative world blood-splattered heroics should not a lifestyle choice be!

Monsters In The Bullpen by Henri de Caroline & David M. Windett. Moving into new editorial quarters in the cupboard under the stairs the monstrously unamused office staff vent their collective spleen!

Samurai by Jim Alexander & Luke Cooper. Returning from war, his village wiped out, the Samurai mustseek revenge against rancorous marauders and monsters yet unknown, in this award-winning writer's epic tale!

Morgue File by Christine Logan, Roland Bird, Gary Crutchley, Martin Tierney, Anthony Summey & Lew Stringer. Incorporating news, views, brand-new comic strips of malevolent adventure, sinfully comedic mischief and a unique photo-fumetti experience to boot.

They state that "there'll be no Cthulhu "inspired" content here, or multiple variant covers (nude or otherwise) that scream style over substance. No, the Bomb Scares #1 campaign is about one thing: using the Zoop platform to get a brand new horror anthology that's a bloody good read to backers who want to read it."

UK-based Time Bomb Comics have been publishing comics since 2007. They intend to start shipping Bomb Scares #1 in January 2024.

