List Of Notable Items Stolen From Diamond UK Warehouses

Last week, Diamond UK told retailers that they had been subject to a break-in at their Warrington warehouse, which was delaying comic book distribution that week. We've now had an update over some of what was stolen, items that will be hard to source anywhere else right now, in case anyone comes across them.

FUNKO Iron Man pop figure PX exclusive however this version will not have a PX sticker attached.

HASBRO Black series 6" ESB Darth Vader figure

HASBRO Black series 6" Clone Wars Kamino Clone Trooper

HASBRO Black series FX Elite Star Wars lightsaber Darth Raven

HASBRO Black series Gamin greats 6" Shadow StormTrooper

Mike Holman of Diamond UK adds "The thieves also managed to get away with my own signed copy of Taschen's Stan Lee book , a Hot Toys full-scale Thanos Gauntlet, a HUGE collection of UK pocket libraries – War / Battle / Commando etc and my collection of UK comics from the 1960's – Lion / Knockout / Smash / Hurricane etc. Plus our Diamond offices are now sadly missing our own Caped Crusader!"

He also adds "With all of these items being mainly targeted at the Pop Culture/collector market it stands to reason that as I mentioned above there's a fair chance that some of you may see/notice these on sale in areas or at places that you wouldn't expect, we fully appreciate that the vast majority will be from official reliable sources but any information that you may be able to provide will only help us try to narrow down the polices enquiries, so please email or contact myself or any of the Diamond staff here that you may normally speak to with any information you feel might be helpful."

As for this coming week's deliveries, he states "I'm pleased to confirm that despite our various 'troubles' this week your product and deliveries are all scheduled to be delivered on your normal day and timed service next week."

If anyone has any information, please get in touch.