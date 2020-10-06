Diamond UK Broken Into, Comics Delayed Until Thursday

Yesterday, Diamond UK could not be contacted by retailers over something they referred to only as an "incident". We've now learned that this incident was a serious break-in at the comic book distribution company's warehouses in Warrington/Runcorn in Greater Manchester.

Diamond UK sent the following message to comic book retailers last night.

Firstly thank you all for your patience and understanding today. I'm afraid that I have to report that the Diamond UK warehouse facility has been broken into over the weekend. We've been working with the police and their forensics teams throughout the day but have been unable to access the building for most of the day.

We are now in a position to start cleaning up the mess and devastation that the thieves left behind and are aiming to re-open the UK warehouse tomorrow morning. During the break in and through the clean-up, pallets and boxes have been moved from their expected locations and as a result I'm afraid that we cannot guarantee everything on your invoices arriving this week. However, I think that the most sensible option is for us to continue to ship this week's product to you. We will concentrate on getting this product out to you tomorrow for a Wednesday arrival. Due to the fact that at present we are not aware how this may impact any of you in particular for this week's product I'd like to ask that you all hold onto your deliveries until Thursday 8th October.

This way we can try to ensure that as few accounts as possible are affected by this incident. We also aim to accept all shipments this week for next week's stock and are looking to continue to work on this product for delivery to you next week as normal. However, please note that prompt picks may not be possible this week, so please check with your CS rep before requesting a prompt pick. We will continue to update you with as much information as possible over the coming days but again would like to thank you all for your patience and understanding throughout all of these recent troubled times