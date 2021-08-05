Wendy Mass Creates Graphic Novel, Lo And Behold With Gabi Mendez

Lo And Behold! Wendy Mass is an author of young adult novels and children's books whose titles include A Mango-Shaped Space, 11 Birthdays, The Candymakers, Bob and Every Soul a Star. Her novel Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life was adapted into a feature film in 2011. And now, it seems, she is moving into comic books. Lo And Behold is a new middle-grade graphic novel written by Wendy Mass, and drawn by Gabi Mendez. Mendez is a graduate of the School of The Art Institute of Chicago, and the Sequential Art Master's program at SCAD, this would be her first major graphic novel project. Her calling card runs below.

With her life recently turned upside down, 12-year-old Addie is uncomfortable in her own skin until the world of virtual reality sparks her imagination and leads to an exciting new project, a new friend, and to reconnecting with who she's always been.

Shana Corey at Random House has bought world rights to Lo and Behold with publication planned for spring 2023. Wendy Mass's agent Ginger Knowlton at Curtis Brown Ltd. represented the author, and Gabi Mendez represented herself.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is a new imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic.

Founded in 1899 by Albert Curtis Brown, the agency Curtis Brown Ltd has representing many famous writers, including Margaret Atwood, Daphne du Maurier, John le Carré, and A. A. Milne.mIn 2016 The Curtis Brown Group was formed and is now home to over 220 members of staff and companies that span the arts and culture sector, including boutique literary agencies C&W (formerly Conville & Walsh) and Ed Victor Ltd, in-house writing school Curtis Brown Creative, talent agencies Tavistock Wood and Markham Froggatt & Irwin and production companies Cuba Pictures and Open Book Productions.