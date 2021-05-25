Lobo's Back is Back For Crush & Lobo

From today's DC Comics haul, not yet released as a digital image, we have a new visual for the upcoming Crush & Lobo mini-series, dubbed "Like Father, Like Daughter, Like Hell!" The image used, however, is a familiar one going back a few decades.

It's a take on the classic Lobo's Back #1 image by Simon Bisley.

Which Simon Bisley himself homaged in the subsequent issue as Lobo switched biological genders. And yet somehow no one complained.

And then that was itself played off for the series Lobo's Back's Back. Which had nothing to do with Simon Bisley, and showed Lobo's face more. But why was this the Lobo's Back's Back image?

Well, there was a European version of that comic that used the original image that clearly DC Comics thought was a bit much for the American market. More of a Lobo's Back's Backside.

Crush & Lobo #1 is published on the 1st of June from DC Comics.

CRUSH & LOBO #1 (OF 8) CVR A KRIS ANKA

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Kris Anka

In case anyone was wondering, Crush is doing just fine, actually. Sure, she recently walked away from her classmates at the Roy Harper Titans Academy and effectively quit being a Teen Titan in a blaze of glory. And okay, her relationship with her too-good-to-be-true girlfriend Katie is kind of on the rocks, if you want to get all technical about it. Oh, and she recently found out Lobo's in space jail, but that's cool, because he's the worst. OKAY, maybe Crush has some STUFF, but that doesn't mean she's gonna DO anything about it, like actually go to space and confront her dad and all her problems, because everything is FINE….Right? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/1/2021 CRUSH & LOBO #2 (OF 8) CVR A AMANDA CONNER

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Amanda Conner

If there's anything Crush knows, it's that traveling through space is a great time to load up on coffee, catch up on murder podcasts, and definitely not get sucked into a spiral of depression while reflecting on your meet-cute with the ex-girlfriend who just dumped you. When Crush's trusty travel mug runs dry, a pit stop for caffeine puts Lobo's daughter face to face with an old enemy whose vicious revenge could put an end to her journey—when it's only just barely begun! Tick tock, Crush…your father's waiting. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/6/2021

