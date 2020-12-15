Lois Lane Reveals Freaky Source Of Superman's Power In Superman #28

In the previous issue Superman #27 from DC Comics, Lana Lang was working on a feature about her life-long friend Clark Kent. So she turned to another friend, Lois Lane. Who gave her a copy of the book she was writing, Man Of Steel, for Lana to read – before even Clark had the chance.

In today's Superman #29, the last issue from Brian Bendis, Ivan Reis and Joe Prado, Lana reads aloud an extract on her podcast – with full permission from Lois of course – including something about Superman that could be read as literally or as figuratively as you like.

And, whether intentionally or not, suggests that it is not just the Sun that is powering Clark Kent, making him the Superman of legend. But, Matrix-style, it is all of humanity.

Emotional support? A sense of duty and responsibility? Or are we all just batteries for an alien god, leeching off us all? One hell of a thought for Brian Bendis to end his run on.

Superman #28 is published today by DC Comics.

SUPERMAN #28

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

ON SALE 12/15/20

It's the Man of Steel's last stand in this final Superman tale by the superstar team of Brian Michael Bendis, Ivan Reis, and Joe Prado! Superman comes face to face with an alien race that he desperately wants to help before it is too late. As the cosmically powered race known as the Synmar aim their deadly power at the Man of Steel's adopted planet, Superman finds himself pushed past anything he has ever faced! Get ready to experience a powerhouse moment for Superman that's been years in the making!