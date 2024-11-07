Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Katharyn Blair, tva

Look Ahead as TVA #1 Teams Up Spider-Gwen, Captain Carter & Gambit

From Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 writer Katharyn Blair and artist Pere Pérez , the TVA will be getting their own comic book in December,

Article Summary TVA comic teams up Spider-Gwen, Captain Carter, and Gambit in a timeline-hopping adventure this December.

Loki Season 2 writer Katharyn Blair and artist Pere Pérez lead the new TVA #1 comic release.

A mystery plagues timelines, drawing Ghost-Spider to collaborate with the TVA against unique threats.

Explore Marvel, Sony Universe, and MCU threads as TVA #1 dives into a universe-spanning mission.

From Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 writer Katharyn Blair and artist Pere Pérez , the TVA will be getting their own comic book in December, that will bring together threads of continuity and character from the Marvel Universe, the Sony Universe and the MCU.

"The Time Variance Authority has long watched over the timeline, protecting it from dangerous threats. Now, as a mystery plagues multiple timelines, they enlist the help of none other than Ghost-Spider! In the series, Gwen will team-up will Captain Peggy Carter as they embark on a timeline-hopping adventure. The preview for TVA (2024) #1 opens with Ghost-Spider getting briefed by iconic members of the TVA, including B-15, and O.B., and Mobius. Later, at a TVA holding cell, they recruit an embittered Gambit variant to their cause. This new team then embarks on a mission that leads them to an amusement park, where they are ambushed by Nazi zombies and an undead Rogue. Meanwhile, Gwen grapples with her own ghosts. Check out the timeline-hopping action in the 'TVA' #1 preview below!"

TVA #1

Written by KATHARYN BLAIR

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Available 12/18

The Time Variance Authority (TVA) first appeared in The Mighty Thor #372 in 1986 created by Walt Simonson and Sal Buscema, and originally paid homage to long-time Marvel writer/editor and multiverse/continuity expert Mark Gruenwald as the TVA staff, a group of timeline monitors tasked with preventing the existence of certain timelines that are deemed too dangerous to the Multiverse, were all visually designed as clones of Gruenwald.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Chronicoms, based on the lower-ranked TVA Chronomonitors, are introduced in the fourth season finale of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2017, while the TVA first appeared in the Disney+ series Loki and then again in the movie Deadpool & Wolverine. TVA #1 will be published on the 18th of December

