Look Inside the Maw of BOOM! Studios' Maw #1

If there's one thing we've learned in our years of working in the comics news business, it's that Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston gets very cranky if people don't write up the nonstop deluge of press releases churned out by the superhero-industrial complex. "Oi!" Rich will often shout in the Bleeding Cool bullpen, "'oo's coverin' those press releases, then?" Then he will throw the press releases in our faces and storm out of the room. And if no one responds quickly enough, he is liable to completely blow a gasket, so here we are, writing for what it turns out is the second time about Maw #1, a new series hitting stores in September by explosive publisher BOOM! Studios, by Jude Ellison S. Doyle and Fabiana Moscolo.

Why I am writing about this comic a second time when it hasn't come out yet, you ask? Well, dear reader, that's because BOOM! has graciously fed the churn of the 24-hour news cycle by providing a FIRST LOOK PREVIEW at Maw #1, along with a press release just ripe for the copying and pasting.

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 19, 2021) – BOOM! Studios today revealed a first look at MAW #1, the premier issue of a provocative five-issue horror series by award-winning journalist and opinion writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Dead Blondes and Bad Mothers: Monstrosity, Patriarchy, and the Fear of Female Power), artist A.L. Kaplan (Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Tricksters), colorist Fabiana Mascolo, and letterer Cardinal Rae, that explores the anger of those trapped by society's expectations and the monsters born from that collective rage, available in September 2021. Dragged by her sister Wendy to a feminist retreat on the remote island of Angitia, Marion Angela Weber hopes to gain some perspective and empowerment . . . that isn't at the bottom of a bottle. But everything is horribly derailed after an assault on their first night there. The violent encounter awakens something in Marion she never imagined, triggering warped mutations in her body, and bringing forth a hunger she can't bring herself to name. When the townsfolk react with suspicion and violence, what unforgivable act will transform Marion into the very monster they've made her out to be?

Indeed. And you are probably wondering right about now, "that sounds great, Jude, but will it have variant covers and how many will it have," and I am very pleased to report that the press release just so happens to contain that information as well. How fortuitous.

MAW #1 features main cover art by artist Ariela Kristantina (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr) with Sarah Stern, and variant cover art by acclaimed illustrators Megan Hutchison-Cates (The Nice House on the Lake) with Dee Cunniffe, Abigail Jill Harding (Ask for Mercy), and Tiffany Turrill (Lucifer).

Maw #1 will be in comic book stores on September 15th. All that is left now to soothe Rich Johnston's raging anger is to add some SEO-friendly captions and alt-text to these images.

