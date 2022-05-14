Looney Tunes #782 Preview: Bugs Bunny Joins Twitter?

In this preview of Looney Tunes #782, Bugs Bunny finds himself surrounded by "humorless robots." Are they Bleeding Cool readers? Check out the preview below.

LOONEY TUNES #782

DC Comics

0322DC130

(W) Ivan Cohen (A/CA) Philip Murphy

When an earthquake seemingly causes a sleeping Bugs to wake up in a strange, futuristic version of our world, he quickly discovers that this new reality is full of familiar faces and unfamiliar situations—as everyone he knew has been replaced by seemingly humorless robots!

In Shops: 5/17/2022

SRP: $2.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.