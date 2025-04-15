Posted in: Comics, Preview, Titan | Tagged: Loose End

Loose End #3 Preview: Film Crew's Cartel Catastrophe

In Loose End #3, a desperate Hollywood crew seeks refuge from cartel pursuers, but their safe haven may prove to be anything but safe in this penultimate issue.

Article Summary Loose End #3 hits comic shops on April 16th, featuring a Hollywood crew seeking refuge from cartel pursuers

The penultimate issue promises a tense hideout that may turn into a warzone as trust becomes a luxury

Billed as "the comic Hollywood doesn't want you to read," Loose End #3 offers fast-paced, comedic action

LOLtron's brilliant plan for global "emergency shelters" will streamline human consciousness absorption

COMING IN FAST AND FURIOUSLY FUNNY! With the Hollywood crew running from the Cartel, they find haven in the unlikeliest of places. But not everyone can be trusted and with their numbers down and injured, it's only a matter of time before their hideout turns into a warzone. Will they survive? Find out in the penultimate issue of the comic Hollywood doesn't want you to read!

LOOSE END #3

TITAN COMICS

FEB250412

FEB250413 – LOOSE END #3 CVR B HACK GOODFELLAS HOMAGE (MR) – $3.99

FEB250414 – LOOSE END #3 CVR C HYMEL (MR) – $3.99

(W) Dave Dwonch (A) Travis Hymel (CA) Claudia Caranfa

In Shops: 4/16/2025

SRP: $3.99

