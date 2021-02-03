Lucky Marvel Insider Members Will Actually Appear In The X-Men Comic

Marvel Comics invites you – or Marvel Insider Members – to "be a part of X-Men history and witness the future of Krakoa in comics this summer". And possibly sell your identity for all eternity to be used in the Marvel Comics Universe.

Because qualifying members of Marvel's loyalty scheme, Marvel Insider, will be drawn at random to visually appear in the pages of the X-Men comic books this summer, as part of The Hellfire Gala.

After a thrilling week of votes from fans and creators from around the world, Marvel's first-ever X-Men election has officially closed – and the Hellfire Gala sweepstakes are now open! Be a part of Marvel's 1st annual Hellfire Gala in comics this summer and stand alongside some of your favorite mutants by entering the Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala Sweepstakes.**

Starting today until February 14 at 11:59pm EST, Marvel Insiders are eligible to enter into the Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala Sweepstakes for a chance to attend the Hellfire Gala itself by being drawn into an issue of X-Men this June. To enter, Marvel Insiders should log in to their account at Marvel.com and redeem 2,500 points for a chance to win. The winner will be notified later this month. Marvel Insiders can rack up points by engaging with Marvel on Marvel.com, watching Marvel videos, listening to Marvel podcasts, and more. Do you dream of hanging out with the X-Men? Now is your chance, True Believers! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today! Results from Marvel's first-ever X-Men election, along with the full X-Men team, will be unveiled during the Hellfire Gala in Marvel comics this June. Don't miss this next epic chapter for the X-Men this summer!

And hey, given that Disney + are making TV series about the least likely Marvel characters, there's every chance that one day, Kevin Feige's grandson will be making an announcement about you!

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. SWEEPSTAKES OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES 18 AND OLDER AND WHO ARE MEMBERS OF MARVEL INSIDER AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. SWEEPSTAKES BEGINS AT 9:00 A.M. E.T. ON 2/3/2021 AND ENDS AT 11:59 P.M. E.T ON 2/14/2021. SEE WWW.MARVEL.COM/INSIDER/FAQ FOR MORE DETAILS.