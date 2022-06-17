Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish

What is Lungflower? Well, the other day, Bleeding Cool ran an article about oil painter and cartoonist Carson Grubaugh creating a four-issue comic book series, The Abolition of Man, in collaboration with an AI image-generation system, MidJourney AI. Rather than draw or paint the comic book himself, he handed over all illustration duties solely to an AI image generator, which operates by responding to text prompts from the user. Grubaugh supplied the AI with lines from C.S. Lewis' 1943 series of lectures and book, The Abolition of Man, and used the images generated by the AI unit. The resulting comic book with the same name will be published by new publishers Living The Line in October 2022. But it appears someone else has beaten them to it. Lumgflower by science fiction writer Brian Martinez, using the same algorithmic software and publishing on Kindle, available right now. published by Bloodstream City Press.

An emotional, one-of-a-kind horror experience from the mind of Brian Martinez, beautifully visualized with artificial intelligence. Ever since Victor's fiancé left him he's lived in a big, empty, decaying house all by himself. Work, home, work, home. Nothing matters anymore, life has lost all meaning. When he develops an unusual cough, he doesn't even bother going to the doctor, figuring his suffering might end sooner. But one day, just when he's had enough of this life, he coughs something up. Something … alive. An oddly beautiful story about monsters and the people that care for them, Lungflower is the first graphic novel written and visualized by author Brian Martinez, utilizing for the first time the strange, wonderful technology of MidJourney's artificial intelligence. You've never seen anything like this.

Take a look and see what you think… Lumgflower by Brian Martinez is available now, and also on Kindle Unlimited.