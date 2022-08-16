Mad Cave Buys Graphic Novel Publisher Papercutz, Rex Ogle In Charge

I am going to say that I was not expecting this. A relatively small comic book publisher, Florida-based Mad Cave Studios, known for books like Nottingham, Battle Cats, Potions Inc, The Last Session, Wolvenheart and the upcoming A Legacy Of Violence, has acquiredthe relatively sizeable New York graphic novel publisher Papercutz, who publish kids comic books with plenty of licenses and public spotlight, such as Asterix, Smurfs, High Moon, Gumby Lunch Witch, Nickelodeon Magazine, The Only Living Boy, The Hardy Boys, Loud House, Geronimo Stilton, Casagrandes and much more. Rob Salkowitz has the news from Forbes.

Co-founded by Marvel Spider-Man editor Jim Salicrup, with NBM's Terry Nantier in 2005, Papercutz has a deep relationship with the bookstore market and especially the Scholastic book fairs held in schools. It may well be that Mad Cave Studios has bought this relationship as well as the publisher itself, with its own YA line that might benefits from such a route to market. And its decision makers have rocketed up the Power List as a result.

They also state that while Salicrup and Nantier will continue to work with the company, former DC Comics editor Rex E. Ogle and author of books like Free Lunch, Abuela Don't Forget Me, Punching Bag and The Supernatural Society will be the new head of editorial for Papercutz.

Forbes has a few publisher statements;

"Papercutz's devoted fan base and well-established licenses make it the perfect complement to Mad Cave's current vision," said Mad Cave Studios founder and CEO, Mark London. "With the addition of Papercutz, readers should know that Mad Cave will be the best place to experience new content for different age groups. This is the next step in building an industry-leading publisher, a commitment we have to our talent, the fans, and the comics community." "This acquisition of Papercutz is the perfect middle-grade complement to the Mad Cave publishing group," said Mad Cave's VP of Business Development, Mark Irwin. "We couldn't be happier in welcoming the expertise, talent, and content of Papercutz to our great Mad Cave team, and watching both continue to grow." "I'm impressed with what Mad Cave is doing with Maverick and the positive messages in those books," said Nantier. "That was part of my decision-making, to place Papercutz with a company bringing fresh material and a fresh approach to those markets." "By providing licensed books, original stories, and creator-owned projects, we'll be creating new stories for every reader and creating an entry point to the rest of our line," said Ogle. "As young readers grow and their tastes evolve, we'll be able to provide fresh content. Whether a child is a reluctant reader or reading well ahead of their peers, Papercutz can provide action, adventure, fantasy, mystery, scary stories, and of course, some of the most recognizable characters in the media." "Papercutz has been publishing incredible graphic novels for kids for 17 years, and Mad Cave already has an amazing readership in both the adult and young adult sectors, so it's exciting to add our middle grade line to the overall list," said Ogle. "We've already acquired more content that will be published under the Papercutz imprint," said Irwin. "We couldn't be more excited by this. We want to be a leader, we want to matter to kids."