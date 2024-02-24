Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: Bob Harras, comicspro, flash gordon, Jeremy Adams, mad cave

Mad Cave's Flash Gordon With Jeremy Adams, Will Conrad And Stan Lee

Mad Cave previously announced that it had the Flash Gordon comic book licenses. At ComicsPro, Keith Davidsen, revealed the full details.

Mad Cave Studios previously announced that it had the Flash Gordon and Gatchaman/Battle Of The Planets comic book licenses. At ComicsPro, their Director of Marketing – and former Bleeding Cool writer and editor – Keith Davidsen, revealed the full details for both, getting their first outings for Free Comic Book Day.

FLASH GORDON ONGOING SERIES (May)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Will Conrad (C) Lee Loughridge (L) Taylor Esposito (CA) Dan Panosian

Audiences will thrill with a race against time as Flash Gordon, Dale Arden, and Doctor Zarkov try to stop the villainous Ming the Merciless from using the Unraveller, a device that can unwind an object to their subatomic structure in one apocalyptic burst of energy. This all-new series begins with Flash Gordon #0, available as a free promotional item at participating retailers worldwide on Free Comic Book Day 2024 (Saturday, May 4) and featuring cover artist Dan Panosian. The ongoing story continues in Flash Gordon #1 in July.

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH TPB (June)

Flash Gordon teams up with The Phantom, Mandrake the Magician, Lothar, and the next generation of legends! Based on the beloved 1980s cartoon series, this 96-page trade paperback collects the classic 1987 four-issue miniseries for the first time ever, featuring legendary creators: Stan Lee, Bob Harras, and Michael Higgins, with pencils by Alex Saviuk and inks by Fred Fredericks. Features a dynamic new cover by Scott Chantler (Stephen Colbert's Tek Jansen).

DEFENDERS OF THE EARTH MINISERIES (August)

The 8-issue miniseries based on the beloved 1980s cartoon. While featuring a nostalgic vibe, it's crafted with all the energetic and engaging storytelling from today's best comic book teams (TBA).

FLASH GORDON QUARTERLY (September)

Mad Cave's upcoming quarterly series will tell stories of Flash Gordon, Ming, and more beloved characters in wildly entertaining genres that you'd never expect. Each issue spotlights a new and unique take on the characters.

FLASH GORDON: THE COMPLETE LIBRARY OF NEWSPAPER STRIPS (October)

(Tentative title) Essential reading for Flash Gordon enthusiasts. A gorgeous archival 200-page hardcover series of Alex Raymond's Flash Gordon newspaper strips comprise legendary strips from the 1930s and throughout the decades. Solicitation begins July 2024.

FLASH GORDON ADVENTURES!

The debut Flash Gordon original graphic novel from Mad Cave Studios' middle-grade imprint, Papercutz! Flash Gordon Adventures! will introduce the iconic space hero to the next generation through a whimsical young readers program, providing a unique opportunity to invite and engage fans of all ages into the world of Flash Gordon.

"Flash Gordon is a multigenerational character that means something different for every fan. Some got into the character through the serials and comics, while others have fond memories of TV shows and movies," said Mad Cave Studios Senior Editor, Chas! Pangburn. "Thankfully, our partnership with King Features allows us to deliver exciting tales for fans new and old. Be it classic/retro-inspired stories, expanding the world of existing Flash tales (film, comics, TV), and even wholly unique takes on the character, we're strongly leaning into finding a Flash for everyone."

"Flash Gordon brings a completely new dimension for Mad Cave as a premier comic book and graphic novel publisher," said Mad Cave Studios Publisher, Chris Fernandez. "By expanding our publishing line with a legacy character like Flash Gordon, we're able to expand our audience across generations of readers through each of our imprints. Whether in grade school or a longtime reader, fans of Flash Gordon and Mad Cave will have lots to look forward to!"

