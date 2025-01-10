Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fire, mad cave

Mad Cave Launches Charity Comic, LA Strong, In Response To The Fires

Mad Cave Studios launches a charity comic, LA Strong, to support those impacted by the Los Angeles fires, including work by Andrea Mutti

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios launches charity comic "LA Strong" for LA fire victims.

Industry creators like Mark Verheiden and David M Booher among those affected.

Anthology features prominent comic artists celebrating LA's resilience.

Details on ordering "LA Strong" will be announced soon.

In response to the devastating Los Angeles fires, comic book publisher Mad Cave Studios is planning to unite the comic book community to support those in need, with a charity comic, LA Strong: A Charity Comic for Victims of the Los Angeles Fires. They state "We are deeply saddened to share that several members of our industry have already lost their homes, with more likely to be affected. In the spirit of solidarity and resilience, Mad Cave is launching an immediate charity anthology to aid displaced creators. This project aims to showcase the strength of community in providing much-needed support when it is needed most."

Bleeding Cool has already covered the experiences of comic book creators Mark Verheiden, David M Booher, Andrew C Robinson, Steven T Seagle and Jeff Dixon, who have all lost their homes, but we have heard of more. "When tragedy strikes, we stand together. At Mad Cave Studios, we believe in the power of art to heal, inspire, and rebuild. With this anthology, we aim to honor the resilience of Los Angeles and provide much-needed support to those who have been impacted by these devastating fires," said Mark London, Founder and CEO of Mad Cave Studios. "This is our opportunity to give back to the community that has given us so much, and we're calling on creators and fans alike to join us in making a difference."

"The comics community is known for coming together and supporting their own in times of crisis. This situation is no exception." shared Mike Marts, Editor-in-Chief of Mad Cave Studios. "LA STRONG: A Charity Comic for Victims of the Los Angeles Fires"' will feature contributions by prominent artists and writers from the comic book community. Each piece will commemorate Los Angeles, celebrating the city's spirit and resilience. Mad Cave Studios is committed to moving swiftly as it is vital to provide relief and ensure our collective efforts support our peers. Together, we can create something meaningful for our community and show the world the power of collective action.

It will include the story Charred Remains by Andrea Mutti, which can be seen here. Details on how to order or stock LA Strong: A Charity Comic for Victims of the Los Angeles Fires will be forthcoming.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!