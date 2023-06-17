Madam Satan Crossed Over Archie Horror Titles in September

Posted in: Archie, Comics | Tagged: archie, madam satan

I September, Madam Satan gets a one-shot, Hell On Earth,that will crossover between the various Archie Horror titles.

Last month, someone complained "Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you modern comics in a nutshell. Archie comics and teenage satan worship." I replied "As opposed to old-school Archie Comics from 1941?" Because Madam Satan was old-school Archie Comics and they got away with things in the forties that would make Riverdale blush. And in September, Madam Satan gets a one-shot, Hell On Earth,that will crossover between the various Archie Horror titles.

Madam Satan, the long-running macabre anti-hero of the Archie Horror imprint from Archie Comics, is about to take her ongoing battle against Satan to the next level in CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… MADAM SATAN: HELL ON EARTH. The one-shot comic book releasing in September also establishes linked continuity among the Archie Horror titles for the first time with a surprise team-up.

Writer Eliot Rahal kicked off Madam Satan's solo story in a sold-out 2020 one-shot following her memorable run as an iconic Sabrina villain, and he has chronicled her escape from Hell in short stories appearing in two CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY anthologies. In HELL ON EARTH, with art by Vincenzo Federici (TMNT: The Armageddon Game), those narrative threads come together in an explosive battle as the forces of Hell invade the mortal plane.

"Honestly, I really can't believe they keep letting me do this," Rahal said. "When Archie asked me to write Madam Satan a few years ago I never imagined I'd get to work with the character for so long and over so much time. . . . Really, the only choice this time around was for me to let go and have fun. I hope everyone who reads it does, as well."

The events of HELL ON EARTH are so overwhelming that Madam Satan may be in over her head, and a chance encounter with another powerful figure could either save the day or seal her fate. It also places several Archie Horror characters in the same shared universe for the first time, after years of standalone one-shots occupying their own space.

"We're so excited to return to the world of Madam Satan," said Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. "Starting way back in 2020, Eliot has been weaving this beautiful and tragic narrative about the titular character's journey through Hell and back to Earth. This chapter allows it to take a new turn: Madam Satan is back in Greendale, and it seems that Hell has followed her there. Vincenzo's hauntingly gorgeous art amplifies all of the emotion within, while also punching you in the face with graphic and frightening images."

"The fact that I can return to her story with Vincenzo's incredible visuals and Ellie's brilliant colors is such a gift," Rahal said. "I'm so grateful."

Federici drew Madam Satan's previous two chapters in CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY and THE RETURN OF CHILLING ADVENTURES IN SORCERY, bringing the story's demonic themes to life with his moody, atmospheric inks and dynamic layouts.

"I'm truly excited to be here again!" Federici said. "When I was asked to work on a full Madam Satan one-shot I was like OH YEAH! because of my love for this character. With Madam Satan I can try new things on my page layouts and art style, so I'm always happy to be on this. It's amazing to have the opportunity to continue the story we worked on for the last two years and give her some good action moments. Eliot's script is super funny and I'm lucky to work with him!"

Archie Horror's narrative expansion continues through the rest of this year and the next with more stories exploring the dark corners of its shared universe. Rotante added, "This one-shot is filled with twists and turns both heart-wrenching and horrifying. But trust us, this isn't the end of Madam Satan's story."

HELL ON EARTH, with an open-to-order variant cover by Soo Lee, colors by Ellie Wright, and lettering by Jack Morelli, releases September 20 in comic shops nationwide and will be available for pre-order in comics shops starting Friday, June 23.

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… MADAM SATAN: HELL ON EARTH (ONE-SHOT)

After Madam Satan waged war on Baxter High, Hell descended upon earth, and even she isn't safe. Madam Satan seeks refuge from the forces of Lucifer in a random suburban home… and who she meets there is surprising. But is this powerful person a friend or foe? And can the two of them work together to summon Eldritch Terrors and stop Satan's rampage?

Script: Eliot Rahal

Art: Vincenzo Federici

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincenzo Federici

Variant Cover: Soo Lee

On Sale Date: 9/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.