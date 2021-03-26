Magdalene Visaggio and Andrea Mutti Bring Cold Bodies to Dark Horse

A new comic by Magdalene Visaggio and Andrea Mutti, published by Dark Horse, explores the trauma experienced by slasher victims years after surviving the plot of a cheesy horror movie. In a novel development (no pun intended), Cold Bodies will published as a graphic novel rather than serialized as individual comic chapbooks. It's set to hit comic shops and bookstores this September and can be pre-ordered at the usual places.

But don't take our word for it. Take the SEO-keyword-rich word count padding word of the Dark Horse press release instead:

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 26, 2021)—From Eisner and GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer Magdalene Visaggio (Calamity Kate, Kim & Kim) and creator of SyFy Channel's Vagrant Queen, and illustrated by Andrea Mutti (Starship Down, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: War) comes Cold Bodies, a 1980s meta-horror homage graphic novel focusing on how trauma affects victims of slashers and never leaves decades later. Years ago, Denise Stokes was the sole survivor of the brutal Winter Man massacre, in which several young adults were slaughtered during a powerful blizzard in Wisconsin. Now, in present day, Denise has tried to bury the past behind her, while the world around her has become obsessed with the murders through a popular film franchise called Snow Day. And as the anniversary of the killings approaches, Denise finds herself in a dark place as she begins to see the Winter Man show up again and the difference between what's real and what isn't begins to collapse around her. Cold Bodies trade paperback will be in comic shops on September 8, 2021 and in book stores on September 21, 2021. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Cold Bodies will retail for $19.99.

Now the only question is when someone is going to do something about the trauma experienced by viewers of bad horror movies? We are personally still unable to even look at movie theater popcorn since being traumatized by watching the 2002 film Jason X.