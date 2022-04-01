Magical Beast Sherbert: ABLAZE to Publish New Shoujo Manga

ABLAZE Publishing continues to expand its manga catalog with the announcement of Magical Beast Sherbert, a new shojo series written by Rai☆ with artwork by Mochiusagi. The manga series is adapted from a 52-episode anime counterpart that is currently in development and will debut in print and digitally worldwide in 2023 from ABLAZE. Magical Beast Sherbert will be distributed in print by Diamond Comic and Diamond Book Distributors.

Sherbert is a magical creature from the parallel world of Lylasia, one of an infinite number of worlds existing simultaneously with our Earth. Living in the shadow of his older brother, Lylasia's great hero Gelato, Sherbert desperately wants to be a hero as well. But his enthusiasm gets him in trouble, and he is attacked by the Kuuka, an outcast species who can possess the minds of those with negative emotions. Sherbert's dormant magical powers suddenly awaken, and he teleports himself and the enemy to Tokyo.

Erika Togawa is an 11-year-old girl living in Tokyo; she saves Sherbert from a monster and is bestowed with the ability to transform into a magical girl. A little bit headstrong, Erika builds a close bond with Sherbert, which strengthens their magic ties. Erika's magic is based on Sherbert's "mix" of rabbit, deer, and dragon DNA. She gains different outfits when their bond is strengthened and enhanced abilities like PyonPyonAcceleration. Sherbert doesn't quite understand the meaning of a hero, but with Erika's help, Sherbert grows into a true hero, willing to fight for his friends and all innocent creatures throughout the universe.

"Magical Beast Sherbert is a unique take on the magical girl genre, and we're excited to now be able to bring Sherbert and Erika's adventures to readers in this universe as well," says writer Rai☆.

For more information on the project, please visit: http://mahou-sherbert.com/en.