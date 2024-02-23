Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comicspro, magma

Magma Comix, Previewing Big Names This Week At ComicsPro

Magma Comix made its first appearance at the ComicsPro retailer summit in Pittsburgh this week, talking about a multi-distributor approach

Article Summary Magma Comix talks multi-distributor approach at ComicsPro, offering flexibility for retailers.

Creators Colin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Steve Orlando, and more are launching new titles in 2024.

First two issues of each new series will feature returnable main covers and retailer incentives.

Magma Comix to boost market presence with free samplers, WonderCon, and SDCC Wave 2 launch.

Magma Comix made its first appearance at the ComicsPro retailer summit in Pittsburgh this week. They talked about a multi-distributor approach so retailers can choose what works best for their business, with both Diamond and Lunar for the direct market, while considering other emerging distribution channels. They promise returnability for the main covers of the first two issues of each series. One retailer incentive cover per issue tied to a single open-order variant. And no issue will FOC before the previous issue's on-sale date. With price points of $3.99 for 24 pages of story from top creators, $4.99 for variants with a cardstock cover upgrade and a retailer incentive at 1:5 ratio of variant cover. They are also sending out 25,000 free samplers for retailers, as well as appearances at WonderCon, Free Comic Book Day, and other signings and shows that will lead up to a Wave 2 launch in July at SDCC.

Magma Comix, as previously spotlighted by Bleeding Cool, is launching in April 2024 with two comic books from a few big names, with The Principles Of Necromancy by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, currently of The Outsiders, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek, with horror artist Eamon Winkle. And Silicon Bandits by Jason Starr of Wolverine Max and Ant-Man: Natural Enemy, with Dalibor Talaji of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe. And then in May, Steve Orlando and Megan Huang launch their new comic book Scale Trade.

Magma Comix launched at Heavy Metal in 2020, but last summer, Magma Comix announced it was publishing separately from Heavy Metal, which has seemingly ceased publication. Magma Comix founder and CEO Denton J. Tipton, Editor-in-Chief Bobby Curnow, Sales and Marketing Manager Joel Elad and Operations Manager Mike Ford state that all creators signed to the publisher receive a fair and transparent deal with advance royalties, as well as first-look deals with partners to be revealed. And that the publisher will offer direct market support through a multi-distributor approach with simple, low-risk ordering for retailers, including returnability and a limited number of variant covers.

Magma Comix also promises 100% creator-owned passion projects with atartup capital to provide advances to creators, with a highly curated line supported by robust marketing. That at least is the plan. In the meantime, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

