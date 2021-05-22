Magneto Hears Voices in His Head in Mutant Force #1 [Preview]

Normally, if you do what the voices in your head tell you to do, you've probably gone crazy and you may be a psycho murderer. But what if the voice in your head is coming from your long-dead telepathic friend? Okay, we get that's not making it sound much better. But in this case, in this preview of Heroes Reborn: Magneto and the Mutant Force #1, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, it's Magneto hearing the voices, and the voices are coming from Charles Xavier. So that's legit, right? Well, here's hoping. Check out the preview below.