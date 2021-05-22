Magneto Hears Voices in His Head in Mutant Force #1 [Preview]
Normally, if you do what the voices in your head tell you to do, you've probably gone crazy and you may be a psycho murderer. But what if the voice in your head is coming from your long-dead telepathic friend? Okay, we get that's not making it sound much better. But in this case, in this preview of Heroes Reborn: Magneto and the Mutant Force #1, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, it's Magneto hearing the voices, and the voices are coming from Charles Xavier. So that's legit, right? Well, here's hoping. Check out the preview below.
CAN MAGNETO RESURRECT HOPE FOR MUTANTKIND BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE?
Years ago, Magneto and Professor X led Earth's mutants in a final push for independence against the Squadron Supreme of America. What followed was the Squadron's Mutant Massacre, a violent rebuttal that left Mutantkind forever wounded, and Xavier dead…or so Magneto thought. Years later, Magneto discovers Xavier clinging to life in the astral plane and gathers his allies for a first-of-its-kind rescue mission. Too bad the same mission puts the Mutant Force back on the Squadron's radar!.Failure means the last gasp of mutantkind, but success means the first breaths of something even more elusive to the mutants of Heroes Reborn: HOPE.
