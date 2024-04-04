Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged:

Major Redundancies Hit IDW Publishing Tonight

I am being told of many redundancies tonight at IDW, the Californian-based comic book publisher and TV/movie producer

I am writing this from a pub in London, with a number of creators who work for IDW Publishing wondering just what is going on. As I am telling you, I am telling them. Because, as I type this, I am being told of many redundancies at the Californian-based comic book publisher and TV/movie producer, behind the likes of Wynonna Earp and Dirk Gently, as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek and My Little Pony and hearing them from people on the West Coast who have started drinking early. I did tell you last week that many shoes would be dropping this week, and this is just one.

This follows a series of redundancies and reorganisations last year at IDW. This is what I am hearing right now, but details are subject to change and I will be editing to reflect that and to amend any pub typos. Here are the redundancies/firings that we know about so far.

Amber Huerta , Chief People Officer & Chief Operations Officer at IDW Media Holdings

, Chief People Officer & Chief Operations Officer at IDW Media Holdings Timea Spoon, Senior HR Manager at IDW Publishing which means that all of HR has gone. And since there is no more HR department, the firings are being carried out by Finance and Legal, not the co-publishers or EIC.

Senior HR Manager at IDW Publishing which means that all of HR has gone. And since there is no more HR department, the firings are being carried out by Finance and Legal, not the co-publishers or EIC. Daniela Diiorio, Director of Development at IDW Entertainment…so only Daniel Hendrick is left there now.

Director of Development at IDW Entertainment…so only Daniel Hendrick is left there now. Deon Carrico , Project Manager at IDW Publishing

, Project Manager at IDW Publishing Kristen Simon, Group Editor, Collections, Graphic Novels and New Initiatives at IDW Publishing

IDW had already cut around 40% of staff in the last few years, and a number of people have quit in the past year, including Scott Dunbier as Bleeding Cool reported earlier this week… and they still had to do more layoffs.

Bleeding Cool offers out commiserations and well wishes to those suffering the slings and arrows. We hope for better days for all involved. And if you are in that bar in California, have a whisky on me. It's been that kind of day.

UPDATE: IDW have provided the following statement to Bleeding Cool.

"IDW did make the tough but strategic decision to reduce five positions today. This is part of a strategy to create a more efficient IDW, and one that will be better able to delight fans for years and years to come.We are grateful for the years of commitment and hard work, and wish abundant success to those affected."

