Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Arley Nopra, baby sitter's club

Mallory & The Trouble With Twins Graphic Novel Half Million Print Run

Mallory And The Trouble With Twins, the seventeenth of the Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels gets a half million print run for next year

Article Summary Mallory & The Trouble with Twins graphic novel sees a half-million print run for March 2025 release.

Adapted by Arley Nopra, this book is the seventeenth Baby-Sitters Club graphic novel by Scholastic.

Original Baby-Sitters Club novels by Ann M. Martin sold millions, now thriving as graphic novels.

Mallory faces a babysitting nightmare with the mischievous Arnold twins, testing her patience and skills.

Mallory and the Trouble with Twins, the seventeenth of Ann M. Martin's The Baby-sitters Club graphic novels, is being adapted by Arley Nopra for Scholastic Graphix, and published on March 13th with a half-million print run, just as the sixteenth did.

The Baby-Sitters Club (also known as BSC) was a series of novels written by Ann M. Martin and published by Scholastic between 1986 and 2000, with Martin writing around sixty to eighty of them and ghostwriters taking on the rest, set amongst a group of four friends who run a local babysitting service. It is now being adapted by Scholastic as a series of graphic novels. Earlier editions were adapted by Raina Telegemeir, and the series and its spinoffs have been seen as a hothouse for Scholastic in developing new graphic novelist talent. As well as selling millions of copies, of course. Remember this when Marvel or DC Comics try to claim the best-selling comic book of the year… the Big Two are Scholastic and Random House.

Mallory and the Trouble with Twins (The Babysitters Club Graphic Novel) by Ann M. Martin, Arley Nopra – 13 Mar. 2025

A Baby-sitters Club graphic novel adapted by New York Times bestselling cartoonist Arley Nopra! Mallory knows she's a good baby-sitter. She's been looking after her seven younger brothers and sisters for years. So when Kristy offers her a steady job baby-sitting for the Arnold twins, Mal thinks it'll be easy money. The twins sure are cute in their matching outfits. But once Mrs. Arnold leaves, Marilyn and Carolyn turn into twin terrors! They trick Mallory so that she can't tell them apart and they act like spoiled brats. Taking care of Marilyn and Carolyn is a baby-sitting nightmare. But Mallory is a responsible member of the Baby-sitters Club and she's not giving up!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!