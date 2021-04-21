Man-Eaters: Cursed #1: Cain, Miternique and Niemczyk Return

The original bestselling Man-eaters creative team—New York Times bestselling thriller writer Chelsea Cain, Lia Miternique, and Kate Niemczyk—are reuniting for a new series with Man-eaters: The Cursed. Adolescents, feminist derring-do, and supernatural hijinks collide in this new five-issue story arc out from Image Comics this July.

"This new arc revisits Maude a few years later, in a different environment, with new stakes and new scares. She can't rely on a girl-shaped-zeppelin to save her; she has to figure out a way to save herself," said Cain in an exclusive on the announcement with Comic Book Resources. "Working on this project has been a gift during COVID. Although, Lia and I laugh so hard over the phone that it sometimes interferes with my daughter's distance learning."

The Man-Eaters series is set in a world where a mutation in Toxoplasmosis causes menstruating women to turn into ferocious killer wildcats—easily provoked and extremely dangerous. As panic spreads and paranoia takes root, the fate of the world rides on the shoulders of one teen girl.

In Man-eaters: The Cursed #1, Maude is now 15-years-old and is sent to Craft Camp for the week. Things go pear-shaped pretty quickly. [ADVISORY: Do not read this book while you are actually camping.]

"It's so exciting to be back at it!" said Miternique. "Our creative team is together again. Maude is growing up. And, we are ALL ready for a big new adventure!"

Smart, laugh-out-loud funny, provocative, referential, scary, chock-full of ephemera, and compulsively re-readable, Man-eaters: The Cursed delivers the same charm and sharp wit that first enchanted Man-eaters fans and kicks it up a notch.

"So excited the team's back together again for a new chapter in Maude's adventure," said Niemczyk. "There are lots of twists and turns in this story arc that I had so much fun bringing to life—I think fans are really going to enjoy the ride."

Cain added, "Two words: scary fairies."

Man-eaters: The Cursed #1 Cover A by Miternique (Diamond Code MAY210055) and Man-eaters: The Cursed #1 Cover B by Miternique (Diamond Code MAY210056) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, July 14.

Man-eaters: The Cursed #1 will also be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play.