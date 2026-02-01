Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: Ballet Hero Fantasy, Fishgod, Horon of the Closed Country, indie Comics, manga, Manga Mavericks Books, Path From Tanuki Temple

Manga Mavericks Announces Four Titles for First Quarter of 2026

Manga Mavericks announced 4 new manga for early 2026: Path from Tanuki Temple, Fishgod, Horon of the Closed Country, and Ballet Hero Fantasy.

Article Summary Manga Mavericks reveals four new digital manga releases for North America in early 2026

Fantasy adventure Path from Tanuki Temple launches with an action-filled quest for all ages

Fishgod and Horon of the Closed Country bring supernatural creatures and dramatic mysteries

Ballet Hero Fantasy combines ballet and heroics in a unique action-adventure manga series

Manga Mavericks, the new indie manga publisher serving North America, opens the First Quarter of 2026 with an array of new titles set for digital release between January and March. The newest titles to join the publisher's catalog include the launch of the fantasy adventure series Path from Tanuki Temple, the aquatic monster series Fishgod, the nature-driven fantasy drama Horon of the Closed Country, and the ballet and tokusatsu-inspired Ballet Hero Fantasy.

Path From Tanuki Temple, Vol. 1

By Shinkuro Koma

Digital SRP: $3.99 · 72 pages · ISBN: 978968054229 ·

For All Ages · Available January 27th

In Kinuta Village, it's the princess who's the hero!

Tanuki are magical creatures that are able to take the shape of humans. In a hidden village of tanuki, tucked away from mankind, lives Princess Kikyo. Bored with her leisurely days in the lap of luxury, she takes her yearning for adventure on the road with a dancer named Yugao. However, the human world isn't all sunshine and rainbows, and Kikyo is going to need more than her wits and scrappiness to survive!

Digital edition available at: here

Fishgod, Vol. 1

By Chlona ·

Digital SRP: $5.99 · 136 pages · ISBN: 9781968054281 ·

For Readers 13+ · Available February 24th

The world is infested by Kaigyo: fish that walk on land, eat concrete, and destroy buildings.

Their typical behavior is bizarre enough, but ten years ago, Jaytle Nish witnessed these pests' becoming murderers, while under the command of a mystery person clad in black, and ate his parents whole. He takes on a job exterminating the fish while looking for leads but instead finds a strange woman eating poisonous kaigyo flesh.

Digital edition available at: here

Horon of the Closed Country Vol. 1

By Sen

Digital SRP: $6.99 · 148 pages · ISBN: 9781968054342 ·

For Readers 13+ · Available March 3rd

What the Protective God takes will never return.

A god hides and protects an ancient land from foreign enemies, but in order to do so, sacrifices must be made. In recent times, the god has been encroaching more on humankind, with only people with special powers, Quietists, able to drive them back. An unlikely trio, each of whom has lost something dear to them, find themselves journeying to unravel the secrets of the Protective God and the Quietists. Little do they know that what they have lost, the frequent appearance of the god, and the need for sacrifices are all connected…

Digital edition available at: here

Ballet Hero Fantasy Vol. 1

By Takafumi Adachi

Digital SRP: $6.99 · 160 pages · ISBN: 9781968054267 ·

For All Ages · Available March 24th

A pirouette is power.

Dan's dream is to be a dancer. He has plenty of heart, but his ability doesn't quite live up to his passion. Despite this, he looks up to his upperclassman Steven McRae, who is worlds beyond him…literally. Using a magic mirror, Steven travels to a fantastical world, where he acts as a Ballet Hero! When Dan accidentally ends up following him, Steven quickly realizes that Dan being here is no coincidence.

This action-adventure manga combines ballet, Tokusatsu, and the amazing art of veteran artist Takafumi Adachi! Dance to the stars with Ballet Hero Fantasy.

Digital edition available at: here

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!