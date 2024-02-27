Man's Best, Pornsak Pichetshote & Jesse Lonergan At ComicsPro

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: comicspro, Man's Best

Boom Studios brought Man's Best creators Pornsak Pichetshote and Jesse Lonergan to ComicsPro.... did it do the trick for FOC yesterday?

As previously reported by Bleeding Cool, Platinum Sponsor Boom Studios made a big impression at this past week's ComicsPro Annual Industry Meeting alongside industry leaders Marvel and DC Comics. In addition to an original Power Ranger and the frontman of Coheed and Cambria, Boom brought half a dozen creators to the event, including notably absent Image Comics' creators .

So when retailers received their copy of the ComicsPro exclusive version of the Man's Best Ashcan, which we previously covered, they could also get it signed by Pichetshote and Lonergan. And from what I'm hearing, this sort of one-on-one time with Boom's creators was the highlight of the conference for many ComicsPRO retailers and the feeling seems to be mutual for the Man's Best team.

100% agreement! Great to meet and chat with so many retailers from across the country! https://t.co/hgyevNDIxp — Jesse Lonergan is at home. (@jesselonergans) February 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Forget TMNT: MUTANT MAYHEM being a pure jolt of joy into my soul, writer Evan Goldberg's also been the producer to some of my favorite shows (Invincible, The Boys) so this quote means a LOT to me. Orders due on my and @jesselonergans's MAN'S BEST 1 Monday! pic.twitter.com/QJ1VqHCO4R — Pornsak Pichetshote (@real_pornsak) February 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

To me, @sethgs's work is kind of the gold standard of genre mash-ups, so the fact he's into my & @jesselonergans dog + cat + space book MAN'S BEST is thrilling. Orders due Monday if you want a copy! Issue 1 in stores 3/20! pic.twitter.com/0cIrjVhm4B — Pornsak Pichetshote (@real_pornsak) February 23, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Pichetshote's pedigree is clearly part of the draw, given his first creator-owned series Infidel was named one of the "100 Favorite Horror Stories of All Time" by NPR and a movie development deal with TriStar was announced after only two issues. His second creator-owned series, The Good Asian, won the Eisner Award and Harvey Award before getting picked up for development by MRC and James Wan. Lonergan has his own pedigree with an Eisner Award nomination and being selected by Mike Mignola to illustrate Miss Truesdale And The Fall Of Hyperborea, but it's his unique cartooning and storytelling that will largely separate this project from Pichetshote's prior ones, as he's shows off in these timelapse videos:

Heading to ComicsPro in Pittsburgh this week! I'm not sure what to expect, but I'm hoping to do be doing some Man's Best character drawing while I'm there with @real_pornsak and @boomstudios pic.twitter.com/AkQiXBJM7c — Jesse Lonergan is at home. (@jesselonergans) February 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I've been drawing as hard as I can! Man's Best FOC is Monday and it'll be in stores March 20! From me @real_pornsak and @jeffcpowell and @boomstudios Homeward Bound on an alien planet, Man's Best follows three pets who've crash landed and must find their people. pic.twitter.com/7lMJmax56U — Jesse Lonergan is at home. (@jesselonergans) February 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Lonergan's in good artistic company with variant covers…

All the covers for Man's Best that have been revealed so far! Main covers and some variants by me, other variants by: Jae Lee, @trishforstner Frany, Dustin Nguyen, and Jay Stephens. From myself @real_pornsak @jeffcpowell and @boomstudios First issue FOC is tomorrow, Monday 2/26 pic.twitter.com/SkGuREcW6Q — Jesse Lonergan is at home. (@jesselonergans) February 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

…by Trish Forstner, Frany, and Dustin Nguyen… along with the recently revealed Final Order Cutoff variant by fan favorite Jae Lee with June Chung.

All of this adds up a bit of buzz for Man's Best which hit Final Order Cutoff yesterday. Word from ComicsPro roundtables was that retailers were planning on bumping up their orders. Will it result in Pichetshote's highest FOC orders for a creator-owned yet? If they do, I expect I'll hear about that as well.

