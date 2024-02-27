Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: comicspro, Man's Best
Man's Best, Pornsak Pichetshote & Jesse Lonergan At ComicsPro
Boom Studios brought Man's Best creators Pornsak Pichetshote and Jesse Lonergan to ComicsPro.... did it do the trick for FOC yesterday?
As previously reported by Bleeding Cool, Platinum Sponsor Boom Studios made a big impression at this past week's ComicsPro Annual Industry Meeting alongside industry leaders Marvel and DC Comics. In addition to an original Power Ranger and the frontman of Coheed and Cambria, Boom brought half a dozen creators to the event, including notably absent Image Comics' creators .
So when retailers received their copy of the ComicsPro exclusive version of the Man's Best Ashcan, which we previously covered, they could also get it signed by Pichetshote and Lonergan. And from what I'm hearing, this sort of one-on-one time with Boom's creators was the highlight of the conference for many ComicsPRO retailers and the feeling seems to be mutual for the Man's Best team.
Comic book creators and screenwriters have also been press ganged in for the quotes.
Pichetshote's pedigree is clearly part of the draw, given his first creator-owned series Infidel was named one of the "100 Favorite Horror Stories of All Time" by NPR and a movie development deal with TriStar was announced after only two issues. His second creator-owned series, The Good Asian, won the Eisner Award and Harvey Award before getting picked up for development by MRC and James Wan. Lonergan has his own pedigree with an Eisner Award nomination and being selected by Mike Mignola to illustrate Miss Truesdale And The Fall Of Hyperborea, but it's his unique cartooning and storytelling that will largely separate this project from Pichetshote's prior ones, as he's shows off in these timelapse videos:
Lonergan's in good artistic company with variant covers…
…by Trish Forstner, Frany, and Dustin Nguyen… along with the recently revealed Final Order Cutoff variant by fan favorite Jae Lee with June Chung.
All of this adds up a bit of buzz for Man's Best which hit Final Order Cutoff yesterday. Word from ComicsPro roundtables was that retailers were planning on bumping up their orders. Will it result in Pichetshote's highest FOC orders for a creator-owned yet? If they do, I expect I'll hear about that as well.