Marauders #4 Preview: Shi'ar Secrets Revealed

The Marauders meet The Chronicle in this preview of Marauders #4… and he looks a little familiar. A distant relative of Sabretooth? Another ancient Wolverine character? Or just a big fan of sideburns? U decide! Check out the preview below.

Marauders #4

by Steve Orlando & Eleonora Carlini, cover by Kael Ngu

THE FIRST GENERATION OF MUTANTKIND? The Marauders have gotten some jailbreak mixed into their heist! Pryde and her crew might've convinced Xandra to confront the Shi'ar's crimes against mutantkind together, but the fanatical Kin Crimson are ready to defend those secrets to the death. What hidden truths and horrors does the Shi'ar Chronicle hold? Deep in a pandimensional prison lies the answer – but will it unite two societies in progress, or destroy them both?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620278200411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

