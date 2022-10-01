Marauders #7 Preview: What's Krakoan Minimum Wage?

Cerebra won't join the Marauders as Kate Pryde reckons with hiring in the post-pandemic economy in this preview of Marauders #7. Check out the preview below.

Marauders #7

by Steve Orlando & Eleonora Carlini, cover by Kael Ngu

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – PART 1! The Marauders have rescued the last survivor of Threshold from certain death with an assist from one of 2099's mutant heroes! Captain Pryde promised to help mutants in need, no matter where they are or when. But can the Marauders rescue an entire civilization in the past without erasing the future? And wait, haven't they seen Threshold's annihilators before?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Oct 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620278200711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620278200721 – MARAUDERS 7 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620278200731 – MARAUDERS 7 NAUCK VARIANT – $3.99 US

