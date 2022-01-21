Marauders Annual #1 Preview: The X Deaths of Daken?
Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Daken attends a barbeque in this preview of Marauders Annual #1, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday… and he's the main course! Check out the preview below.
Marauders Annual #1
by Steve Orlando & Creees Lee, cover by Russell Dauterman
A NEW CREW SETS SAIL! With Kate Pryde at the helm, the Marauders are ready to renew their mission of mutant rescue! She's got the mission – all she needs now is a new boat and a fresh crew to match. Pryde and Bishop must unite a crew of mutants, new and old, to spring Daken from imprisonment at the hands of a leader who's as cruel as he is charismatic: the primal provocateur known as Brimstone Love! It's the Marauders versus the Theater of Pain, a torture troupe that's set up shop in Xavier's School's old backyard! Come aboard for the first adventure as Steve Orlando takes the helm with our sea-faring mutants
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton
On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620218800111
| Rated T+
$4.99
Varants:
75960620218800121 – MARAUDERS ANNUAL 1 LUPACCHINO VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620218800131 – MARAUDERS ANNUAL 1 BALDEON DESIGN VARIANT [1:10] – $4.99 US
