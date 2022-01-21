Marauders Annual #1 Preview: The X Deaths of Daken?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Daken attends a barbeque in this preview of Marauders Annual #1, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday… and he's the main course! Check out the preview below.

Marauders Annual #1

by Steve Orlando & Creees Lee, cover by Russell Dauterman

A NEW CREW SETS SAIL! With Kate Pryde at the helm, the Marauders are ready to renew their mission of mutant rescue! She's got the mission – all she needs now is a new boat and a fresh crew to match. Pryde and Bishop must unite a crew of mutants, new and old, to spring Daken from imprisonment at the hands of a leader who's as cruel as he is charismatic: the primal provocateur known as Brimstone Love! It's the Marauders versus the Theater of Pain, a torture troupe that's set up shop in Xavier's School's old backyard! Come aboard for the first adventure as Steve Orlando takes the helm with our sea-faring mutants

