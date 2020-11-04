Marc Jackson's Spookids, Now A Monthly Comic on Ko-Fi

The plan was simple, create a four-issue mini-series called Spookids . Launch it at the aforementioned comic festival in 2019, put out an issue every couple of months, and bring the collected edition to Thought Bubble in 2020. Well, that was the plan. Yes, simple. And, although I received great feedback and positive reviews (it even got featured in Panel x Panel last February!), something didn't quite sit right. Something was missing, I felt. In my plan to craft a mini-series, the energy and fun of my other comics seemed to be lacking, and slowly so did the drive to complete it.

Then that thing hit, you know the thing, I'm not naming it, it's had enough press, and my focus switched. Mainly it switched to trying to survive, and my comics work for strips took priority and also seemed to keep me sane at the same time. Then I started doing more, Bring The Ninja, a new Magnum comic, and my flow started to really come back. I realised over the lockdown that I felt my most creative when working on strip cartoons. Cramming ideas and gags into 4-panel strips or single pagers helped to focus me. I could see a start, middle, and end right there in front of me; it was easy and far less intense than a long-form idea. But Spookids had some great characters, ideas, and, most importantly, a small group of fans who wanted more. So I made a decision, park the series and turn this comic. The best parts and ideas into a strip, make it a lot more focussed, more gags, more goofiness, and basically take all the good ideas from the planned issues 1-4 and cram them into these tiny little boxes each month in true Sunday comics style.

So on Saturday 31st of October, the spookiest day of the year, expect a green, bubbling soup of 1980s comic book fun, featuring three kids (Eric, Bud, and Nellie) one Brain-Hat, a mutated mechanic named Fred Danson, and the future ghost of Bea Arthur from the Golden Girls! But, I've said too much; head to www.ko-fi.com/marcmakescomics and check it out for yourself! It's available to monthly supporters only (just £3 or more). Still, you also get a feast of funnies, including that Magnum comic that everyone lost their slush puppies over earlier this year! Let's get weird, people… See you in the funny pages!