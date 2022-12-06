Marc Silvestri Upgrades Batmobile Engines In Batman/Joker Deadly Duo

"Atomic batteries to power, turbines to speed!" That was how the Batman TV series used to have it back in 1966. As captured in this clip of the classic show.

Well, in today's decade-waiting Batman/Joker: Deadly Duo #2 by Marc Silvestri, we get his own version. Looks like the Batmobile has had a bit of an upgrade over the past almost sixty years.

Plasma batteries to power, now…

Before the familiar turbines to speed. So, I guess, the Batmobile uses plasma batteries now rather than atomic batteries, which does sound a little safer. No idea if it is, though. I am not entirely sure what plasma batteries would look like. Housing a fourth state of matter containing a significant portion of charged particles, ions and/or electrons? Mostly associated with stars, including our own sun. Artificially generated by heating a neutral gas or subjecting it to a strong electromagnetic field? Or is just meant to sound cool? Because, I guess, it probably does. Maybe as much as "atomic" batteries sounded in the sixties, just as "radio" everything did in the twenties and thirties… is everything going to be coming up plasma?

Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #2 by Marc Silvestri is published today by DC Comics.

BATMAN & THE JOKER THE DEADLY DUO #2 (OF 7) CVR A MARC SILVESTRI (MR)

(W/A/CA) Marc Silvestri

Batman has joined forces with his archnemesis, and things are already off to a rocky start. But time is of the essence as another piece of Commissioner Gordon is delivered to the Gotham City PD. Will Batman be able to work fast enough to save his dear friend, or whatever is left of him?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/06/2022