Maria Llovet's Luna Concludes Wednesday with Luna #5 [Preview]

Luna #5, the final issue of the mini-series by Maria Llovet, is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday. It's sad to see the comic go, but like all of Maria Llovet's stunning artwork, we like to watch it leave. Check out a preview below.

LUNA #5 (OF 5) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR211259

APR211260 – LUNA #5 (OF 5) CVR B FRANY (MR) – $3.99

(W) Maria Llovet (A / CA) Maria Llovet

* The Family of the Sun turns on Lux.

* Leading to a final confrontation between him and Teresa.

* And with it, the chance to restore the natural order.

In Shops: 6/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

