Maria Llovet's Luna Concludes Wednesday with Luna #5 [Preview]

LUNA #5 (OF 5) CVR A LLOVET (MR) BOOM! STUDIOS APR211259 APR211260 – LUNA #5 (OF 5) CVR B FRANY (MR) – $3.99 (W) Maria Llovet (A / CA) Maria Llovet * The Family of the Sun turns on Lux. * Leading to a final confrontation between him and Teresa. * And with it, the chance to restore the natural order. In Shops: 6/16/2021 SRP: $3.99

Luna #5, the final issue of the mini-series by Maria Llovet, is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday. It's sad to see the comic go, but like all of Maria Llovet's stunning artwork, we like to watch it leave. Check out a preview below.

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.