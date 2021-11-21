Marvel Prototype Stamps From Marie Severin On Auction Today

Here is something you don't see every day. The great Marie Severin drew various prototype stamps of Marvel characters back in 1964, and the 36 piece set was split up by a collector. Right now, at Heritage Auctions, 5 of these drawings are taking bids right now. The five characters include Captain America, Captain Savage, Kid Colt, and two of the Rawhide Kid. Each one measures 1.5" x 1.5" and is really cool looking. As of this writing, they are fetching $410, which seems criminally low for something like this, and wow, unique it is. You can check out all five down below.

Marie Severin Draws A Great Captain America

"Marie Severin – Marvel Prototype Stamps Original Art Group of 5 (1964). The book Marie Severin: The Mirthful Mistress of Comics credits these small sketches of various characters as being prototype stamps that were part of a 36-piece set drawn on a single sheet that was later separated by a collector. Included are Captain Savage, Kid Colt, Captain America, and two of Rawhide Kid. Each tiny drawing measures about 1.5" x 1.5" and shows age toning. Each one has a metal nameplate and a glass front 4.5" x 6" frame. In Very Good condition."

Marie Severin is one of my favorite classic artists, and this would be a really easy and maybe even cheaper way to acquire art by this icon in the business. Go here and check out more info, and place a bid on this lot. While you are there, go ahead and click around and see what other artwork is taking bids today, this auction has some real big names in it and at prices for most budgets as well. Modern, classic, really anything you might be looking for. If nothing else, just to look at the art.