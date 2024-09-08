Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel

Marissa Meyer & Joele Murray's "We Could Be Magic" Graphic Novel

We Could Be Magic is a 256-page original graphic novel written by Marissa Meyer of Lunar Chronicles and Renegades and drawn by Joelle Murray.

Article Summary Marissa Meyer teams up with Joelle Murray for the 256-page graphic novel We Could Be Magic, set for spring 2025 release.

The story centers on Tabitha, a body-positive character actor at a fantasy amusement park discovering the reality of her dream job.

Meyer describes the novel as a heartfelt tale about overcoming biases and pursuing dreams, complete with a touch of romance.

Meyer, author of The Lunar Chronicles, has a background in creative writing, children's literature, and professional book editing.

We Could Be Magic is a 256-page original graphic novel written by Marissa Meyer of The Lunar Chronicles and Renegades and drawn by Joelle Murray. The body-positive story follows Tabitha, a girl who has the chance to live out her dream of being a character actor at the amusement park dedicated to the fantasy world of her favorite writer, only to find that the reality of life in costume is not exactly what she expected.

Liz Szabla at Feiwel and Friends has acquired North American rights to We Could Be Magic, and Anna Roberto will edit. Publication is planned for spring 2025. Marissa Meyer's agent, Jill Grinberg, at Jill Grinberg Literary Management, and Joelle Murray's agent, Laura Rennert, at Andrea Brown Literary Agency, negotiated the deal.

Marissa Meyer says "This is a book of my heart, one that I wish I could go back in time to give to teen Marissa. A story about defying the biases of those around you and never giving up on your dreams! Also… there's romance. Because it's me. I've been beyond giddy watching Tabi's story come to life through Joelle's perfect illustrations, and can't wait to share it with you!"

Marissa Meyer received a Bachelor's in Creative Writing and Children's Literature at Pacific Lutheran University and a Master's in Publishing at Pace University. Meyer wrote Sailor Moon fan fiction for ten years under the pen name of Alicia Blade before working as a book editor, freelance typesetter and proofreader and then becoming a professional author after participating in the 2008 National Novel Writing Month contest. Thus aw, Meyer signed with agent Jill Grinberg and launched a series of novels, including The Lunar Chronicles, based on the stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Snow White. The first book, Cinder, was a New York Times bestseller. A comic book fan when young, she also writes the superhero series The Renegades, a series of novels also a bestseller. Her book Instant Karma, was adapted for TV by HBO Max. And now she is writing a graphic novel of her own…

Joelle Murray graduated San Jose State University with a BFA in Animation/Illustration. From 2007 to 2013, she was an art director at Recurious on iPad and iPhone games, before becoming an art intern at MindSnacks, a 2D artist at Disney Interactive, illustrating Chip Gaines' columns for the Magnolia Journal and for the last seven years has been an artist for DuckDuck Moose for the Khan Academy Kids app, where she illustrates the in-app early learning books.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!