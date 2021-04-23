Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1: Glenn Fabry Variant Covers

The Boys and Preacher creator Garth Ennis has teamed up with long-time friend and colleague, Eisner-Award-winning artist Glenn Fabry and colorist Karen Holloway on MARJORIE FINNEGAN: TEMPORAL CRIMINAL #1 variant for UK retailer Simon Payne of Sad Lemon Comics.

Lisa Y. Wu, AWA's Marketing and PR, who leads the Retailer Exclusive Variant Program, says, "AWA Studios CCO Axel Alonso believes in creator involvement when it comes to variants. So, when asked who would be the ideal artist to do a MARJORIE cover, Glenn was the only artist that wanted to capture Garth's concept of Tim swaying from Marjorie's belt. Glenn did a masterful job of capturing Tim's bewilderment in great detail, and Karen's colors brought him to life. It was great to reunite Garth and Glenn together since they worked together on some iconic projects together like Preacher, Hellblazer, The Authority, and Thor."

Simon Payne of Sad Lemon said, "I have been a huge fan of Glenn's since the 80's when he was doing interiors for Slaiine, and some of the cover work he did for previous books by Garth have been some of my all-time favourite covers over the years. So when Marjorie Finnegan came up, it was like a match made in heaven! I couldn't be more happy to finally have a cover by Glenn and Karen (and what a stunning cover it is)."

Fans can collect all three versions (Trade, Virgin, and Sketch Virgin) of the cover, only through Sad Lemon Comics. Pre-sale begins this April 28th at 5 PM ET: https://www.sadlemoncomics.com/collections/image-boom-awa-variants-and-other-publishers

Glenn Fabry said, "I was asked to do a variant cover by Lisa around December time. We received the reference and the first issue, and we instantly thought that it looked like so much fun from the first page onwards –Henry VIII made Karen snort-laugh. Thanks to Garth's artistry with his 'stupid sketches,' reminiscent of the Preacher era, I knew immediately what Garth was after and set to work. It was great to see Karen flex her muscles as a colourist."

"Working with Simon, Glenn, Karen, Axel, and Garth has been a blast. And, there is nothing that will make you smile more than seeing a Garth Ennis original concept sketch. So, it was with great pleasure that Garth gave us the opportunity to unveil his sketch, which Glenn and Karen turned into such a beautiful piece of art. I wish he kept the original, so a collector could frame it alongside Glenn's cover," says Lisa.

About Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Andy Clarke/Mike Deodato Jr./Frank Cho

She's Marjorie Finnegan. She's a temporal criminal. What more do you need to know? Oh, all right then: all Marj wants to do is race up and down the time-lanes, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly she can lay her hands on. But her larcenous trail from the Big Bang to the Ninety-fifth Reich has drawn the beady eye of the Temporal PD, whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on our heroine's tail – and taking things extremely personally. Worse still, Marj's worthless creep of an ex and his even scummier partner have seen an angle of their own in all this and now intend to use her time-tech to change history for their own benefit. Marj's only ally? A guy called Tim. And he's just a head. I mean, come on, what use is just a head…?!