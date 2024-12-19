Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Mark Millar, Vatican City

Mark Millar & Per Berg's Vatican City for Netflix & Dark Horse Comics

Mark Millar and Per Berg's Vatican City #1 for Netflix, Millarworld and Dark Horse Comics in April 2025

It's always worth remembering how the Netflix Millarworld deal goes. Mark Millar creates ideas, as work-for-hire, for Netflix. And then he is allowed to adapt those pitches into comics. whether they get made as shows or films or not. And he uses Netflix money to hire artists, all under the research and development funds while pulling in a seven-figure salary for himself. It is quite an excellent deal. And the next one, for April 2025 from Dark Horse Comics, is Vatican City with Per Berg of Machete Squad. Mark Millar is a big Catholic, everyone. And Vatican City is set in a world that has been overrun with vampires… except for the modern capital of the Holy Roman Empire.

"The world has been overrun by a vampire apocalypse and every man, woman, and child is dead. Everyone except for the two thousand tourists is safe behind the walls and holy relics of Vatican City. But as the vampires gather in their millions outside, how long can the survivors hold out? Because the monsters can wait forever."

Say, didn't his recent collaborator Pepe Larraz just draw Blood Hunt for Marvel with a similar conceit? He tells ComicBook that actually he had this idea way back. I've had this idea for years, Assault on Precinct 13 with vampires, tourists and staff safe behind the holy relics in The Vatican while the rest of the world outside has been taken down by the forces of darkness. I wrote it into The Magic Order as a little subplot in volume 3, but really wanted to flesh it out and tell the whole story. Vatican City is my big chance. Most exciting of all for me is getting to work with Per Berg. I've admired his work for two or three years now and have been itching to get together with him on a project, but this has just surpassed all expectations," Millar said. "It's the maddest thing I've ever written. You're going to love it."

Vatican City #1 will be published on the 9th of Aptil 2025, with covers by Per Berg, John McCrea and John Kalisz, for $5.99. Yes, $5.99. Welcome to 2025: Year Of The Tariff.

