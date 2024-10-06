Posted in: Comics, Current News, Movies | Tagged: Mark Millar, millarworld

Mark Millar Plans to Start a Film Studio When He Finishes With Netflix

Mark Millar has been talking to John Siuntres about when he leaves Netflix, what comes next, and what he would do to follow Millarworld.

Wanted, Kick Ass and Kingsman co-creator Mark Millar has been talking to John Siuntres on his Word Balloon Podcast about when he leaves Netflix, what comes next, and what he would do to follow the Millarworld deal. "That would be inevitable at some point, you know. What would be weird is, post Netflix, I don't own those characters, so I wouldn't be writing Empress, or whatever you know. So I would be starting from scratch. I wouldn't be able to write those characters because they're owned by another company but there's something exciting about starting over doing something else at the same. I maybe do something outside of comics too, you know maybe do a smaller batch of comics, start a film production company, which I'll probably do at some point. I'm joining the board of a big theatre here as well, so I'm going to be involved in theatre and everything too. A book publisher has asked me to do some stuff there . When you're a writer, there's lots of different things you can do."

Mark Millar coming to the West End? He also talked about his decision never to retire.

"I say this to my friends all the time. A lot of my pals are at that age, their late 40s, that point where the other school dads where you sell your company and you make a lot of money and then you start playing golf… I always say I took one week off work when I sold my company, and some of the artists pretty much retired, but I love this so much, even that week I'm going to be bored. I want to go back and keep doing my stuff, you know I love making up stories. I say, to my friends, what was your plan? They said, "Well, I'd like to kind of like sit on a beach and watch a sunset and drink a beer, and I was like, okay, so what happens after beer number 70… right? And how many sunsets can you see before you think they look the same. That's not a plan, that's not a destination, that's a holiday you're talking about. You have to go back and do something again. And some of them are starting to sell their companies now, and they, maybe, get a two or three-year earnout or something, and then they're getting bored. and they're wanting to go back and start something else. So I think if you're the sort of guy who can get to that point, you're the sort of guy who can't stop easily either. You need to keep yourself busy and doing stuff, you know, because retiring is stopping doing something you don't like, isn't it."

No beach and sunsets for Mark Millar… well, he does live in Surrey, now.

