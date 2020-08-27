Marvel Already Transforming Fortnite Island For Season 4: Nexus War

It began in Thor #4  by Donny Cates and Nic Klein. Thor as the new Herald Of Galactus, finding specific planets for Galactus to eat to prepare for battle against The Black Winter. And… a missing world not mentioned or explored in the comic books, just that we were told that something was missing,

In recent days, that has been revealed by a digital comic book by Donny Cates and Greg Land that has seen Thor, Herald Of Galactus, arrive on Fortnite Island without his memories. In the game, we have seen Thor's hammer Mjolnir land, destroying part of the island (and forming a great place to ambush the curious). And today, Fortnite Chapter Two: Season Four will launch and it is full of Marvel heroes – and couple of villains. All with their memory erased, which is handy when one of them is Doctor Doom. And dubbed The Nexus War – though for many that is rather reminiscent of the original Secret Wars. This is how the Fortnite ISlans is being remade to accommodate their new visitors.

The cast is Iron Man, She-Hulk, Doctor Doom, Mystique, Storm, Wolverine, Groot, Rocket Racoon and Thor, with Galactus on the way and a SHIELD Helicarrier to their name. Areas include Doom's Domain, the Sentinel's Graveyard and the Helicarrier.

Fortnite has included skins of many licensed comic book characters before, from Aquaman to Captain America, but this is something different – a whole storyline. It is, however, one being denied to Apple iOS users as publisher Epic Games is in conflict with Apple's TOS..

Here is the big trailer:

The war to save Reality starts now. The Lore, Legends, and Heroes from Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. Drop into Fortnite Nexus War now!

And, as seen yesterday, the Battle Pass trailer.

After the Island and the world of Marvel collided, powerful abilities are now at your command. During battle, adopt super-powers like Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets, Groot's Bramble Shield, Silver Surfer's Board, and more arriving later in the Season. In addition to new super-powers, take action with the Stark Industries Energy Rifle, a distinct weapon from Stark Labs that has a different benefit depending on how you aim. Bring your weapons and powers with you as you explore iconic locations both current and upcoming, such as Doom's Domain, Sentinel Graveyard, and more. With the new Season comes the Chapter 2 – Season 4 Battle Pass, with 100 unlockable rewards and a collection of outfit from Marvel Heroes and Villains: Thor, Iron Man, Storm, Doctor Doom, She-Hulk, Mystique, Groot, and Wolverine. Complete each Legend's special quest to bring out their awakening, a built-in Emote that reveals the Hero or Villain within.

And to catch up, here's the full comic, and details of Thor #4 from whence it span off.

Thor Lands On The Fortnite Planet, Followed By The Black Winter Thor Lands On The Fortnite Planet, Followed By The Black Winter

 

Thor: Fortnite by Donny Cates and Greg Land.
Thor Fortnite by Donny Cates and Greg Land.

 

These scenes fit into Thor #4 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein, as we previously covered, the issue that saw the God of Thunder get to work as the Herald of Galactus and ahead of meeting The Black Winter.

The first scene saw Thor take Galactus' power to become the Herald of Galactus in his full cosmic totality.

Before going on to absorb the four worlds that Galactus needed to face the Black Winter. The first three were lifeless or could be evacuated. The final world was not and as a result, Galactus ate them all.

But now it appeared between those panels, Galactus visited the Island Of Fortnite… will the players of Fortnite be ready for a cosmic being coming to eat them all? And could the value of Thor #4 suddenly rocket in value? Again, I mean? Might we get a Fortnite covered third or fourth printing? Whatever happens will happen on the 27th of August.

And as a selection on the Home page. And on eBay, Thor #4 jumping to $14 for the first printing and the second printing for ten bucks.

