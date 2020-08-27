Fortnite Reveals Season Four Will be Marvel-Centric With Nexus War

Fortnite dropped a bombshell this evening on fans as they released the trails for Season Four, revealing it will revolve around Marvel Comics. It actually hasn't been that big of a shock as they teased it happening back when the Captain America skin was added to the game, along with several hints in multiple Marvel issues, if you've been reading our Comics section. The big mystery to all of it is when it would officially be dropped into the game, and the answer is now. Starting today you can take part in Season Four of the game, with a storyline that has massive consequences for the island. As you'll see in the trailer below, Thor has used the Bifrost Bridge to bring multiple members of the Marvel universe (their comic book forms) to Fortnite. The reason for doing so? Galactus is on the way to most likely devour the island and whatever the world it sits on is made of.

This is a bit of a Marvel fan dream for the game as you're getting multiple heroes and villains in the mix. We already know about Cap and Thor (voiced by Travis Willingham from the Square Enix Avengers game in the Fortnite Season Pass trailer), but as you can see above you're also getting Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Doom, Storm, Mystique, Rocket & Groot, and She-Hulk. It appears every character will be getting two different skins (as we see Wolverine with his classic brown outfit and his later yellow and blue one), so at least Epic Games is taking full advantage of the partnership by getting double the cash off purchases. There's also a new Infinity Outfit in the mix, which we're sure has something to do with the season as well. You can dive into the action right now, but before you do, you can read more about the season below and enjoy both trailers released this evening.

After the Island and the world of Marvel collided, powerful abilities are now at your command. During battle, adopt super-powers like Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets, Groot's Bramble Shield, Silver Surfer's Board, and more arriving later in the Season. In addition to new super-powers, take action with the Stark Industries Energy Rifle, a distinct weapon from Stark Labs that has a different benefit depending on how you aim. Bring your weapons and powers with you as you explore iconic locations both current and upcoming, such as Doom's Domain, Sentinel Graveyard, and more. With the new Season comes the Chapter 2 – Season 4 Battle Pass, with 100 unlockable rewards and a collection of outfit from Marvel Heroes and Villains: Thor, Iron Man, Storm, Doctor Doom, She-Hulk, Mystique, Groot, and Wolverine. Complete each Legend's special quest to bring out their awakening, a built-in Emote that reveals the Hero or Villain within.